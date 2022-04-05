LenderClose Grows Executive Team Tapping Jill Skinner as Chief Marketing Officer

Financial services marketer brings expertise to innovative fintech

DES MOINES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LenderClose, a portfolio real estate and home equity lending fintech, has named financial services marketing veteran Jill Skinner as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Skinner joins LenderClose from Wells Fargo, where she spent more than 12 years in marketing leadership roles.

“Jill has a clear passion for technology and financial services and is highly attuned to the end-users’ experience,” said LenderClose Founder and CEO Omar Jordan. “Jill will help set our company’s marketing and go-to-market strategy while partnering with the leadership team to drive our company’s vision forward. Her leadership experience comes at a crucial time as LenderClose is poised for strong growth.”

In 2021, LenderClose completed a $10 million series B funding round and grew employee and leadership headcount from 32 to 72 to date. Today, nearly 400 credit union and community banks use the fintech’s proprietary platform. Jordan projects the technology solutions LenderClose provides for home equity lenders will deliver tremendous value to LenderClose’s clients, resulting in accelerated growth for the company.

“The opportunity at LenderClose has all the right ingredients — a culture of innovation, products with proven demand and strong company leadership,” Skinner said. “I’m energized to be a part of meaningful growth at the company and can’t wait to further elevate the brand and value in this next stage of expansion.”

Most recently, Skinner was Wells Fargo’s Senior Vice President of Marketing, where she led digital customer growth for consumer deposits. In this role, she set digital marketing customer acquisition strategy and served on a cross-functional team tasked with transforming the digital customer journey for new customers.

Prior to that, Skinner spent eight years in Wells Fargo home lending marketing, successfully building digital mortgage customer acquisition programs. She also managed end-to-end, integrated mortgage marketing campaign strategy and execution. Her extensive marketing career also includes eCommerce experience at OfficeMax and Dotdash Meredith.

Skinner has a master’s degree from Drake University and a bachelor’s degree from Grandview College.

About LenderClose, Inc.

LenderClose is a cloud-native home equity and real estate lending technology platform transforming the lending process by injecting workflows and automation solutions with a best-of-breed partner ecosystem for credit unions and community banks. A feature-rich, multi-solution technology focused on providing lenders with best-in-class user experience. Based in Des Moines, Iowa, the financial technology company has seen rapid market share growth. Learn more about LenderClose at lenderclose.com or via social media on LinkedIn or Twitter.

