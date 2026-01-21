Lemonade Unveils Autonomous Car Insurance, Slashing Rates for Tesla FSD Miles by 50%

Using a first-of-its-kind integration to enable the most precise usage-based pricing for Tesla Full Self Driving (FSD)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), the digital insurance company powered by AI and social impact, today announced the launch of Lemonade Autonomous Car insurance, a first-of-its-kind product designed specifically for self-driving cars, starting with Tesla FSD.

The new offering cuts per-mile rates for FSD-engaged driving by approximately 50%, reflecting what the data shows to be significantly reduced risk during autonomous operation. Lemonade expects further reductions as Tesla releases FSD software updates, which are anticipated to make the cars even safer over time.

The launch is the result of a technical collaboration with Tesla, giving Lemonade access to vehicle data that was previously unavailable. Data captured then feeds into Lemonade’s usage-based risk prediction models, already among the most advanced in the industry, to uniquely distinguish between autonomous and human driving, as well as predict risk based on the autonomous software version installed in the car, the precision of its sensors, and more.

“Traditional insurers treat a Tesla like any other car, and AI like any other driver,” said Shai Wininger, co-founder and president at Lemonade. “But a car that sees 360 degrees, never gets drowsy, and reacts in milliseconds can’t be compared to a human.”

“Our existing pay-per-mile product has given us something no traditional insurer has: a unique tech stack designed to collect massive amounts of real driving data for precise, dynamic pricing. Lemonade Autonomous Car was built on that foundation,” Wininger said.

Lemonade supports intermittent use of FSD, as well as households with a mix of Teslas and standard non-FSD vehicles from other manufacturers, all under one policy. Customers can also unlock additional discounts for safe driving behavior, as well as savings for bundling with Lemonade’s Homeowners, Renters, and Pet insurance.

Lemonade’s approach reflects its broader strategy of using AI to gain operational efficiency and pricing accuracy, passing savings directly to customers. The company has stated its ambition to become the lowest-cost, best-experience insurance in the world, and Lemonade Autonomous Car insurance is another step toward that goal.

"Teslas driven with FSD are involved in far fewer accidents," Wininger added. "By connecting to the Tesla onboard computer, our models are able to ingest incredibly nuanced sensor data that lets us price our insurance with higher precision than ever before.”

“Beyond the product announcement today, we're also announcing our commitment to the Tesla community - the safer FSD software becomes, the more our prices will drop," Wininger said.

The product will begin rolling out in Arizona on January 26 and in Oregon a month later.

Tesla owners will be able to get a quote for the new product in seconds, through the Lemonade app, or online at tesla.lemonade.com/fsd.

Lemonade continues to offer its existing Car insurance, which supports most popular cars as well as Teslas, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

