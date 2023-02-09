Leica Announces Compact Summicron-SL 35mm and 50mm Lenses; More Info at B&H

Leica has just revealed Summicron-SL 35mm and 50mm f/2 lenses for full-frame L-Mount cameras. These lenses are significantly smaller and lighter than previous options.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is pleased to announce the Leica Summicron-SL 35mm f/2 ASPH. Lens and Summicron-SL 50mm f/2 ASPH. Lens. These full-frame mirrorless options are more compact and lightweight than Leica’s existing SL-System offerings, with a size of 2.9 x 3.3″ and weighing just 13 oz. Both these lenses are also significantly more affordable than their APO counterparts.

Both lenses are popular options. The 35mm is a wide, but not too wide, lens that is popular for street photography and everyday use. The 50mm is a classic, standard lens with a natural perspective. Leica says these offer classic image quality with excellent contrast and vivid colors. The f/2 maximum aperture will give users great control over depth of field.

The autofocus system uses a fast and quiet linear direct motor that is useful for stills and video. Physically these lenses are a near-exact match with a large, rubberized focus ring and a weather-sealed construction. An AquaDura coating on the front element will repel the elements and make it easier to clean.

These lenses feature the L-Mount and will work well with a wide range of cameras, including those from Leica, Panasonic, and Sigma.

Read and learn more about Leica Summicron-SL 35mm f/2 ASPH. Lens and Summicron-SL 50mm f/2 ASPH. Lenses at B&H Explora



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/leica-announces-summicron-sl-35mm-50mm-lenses

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost experts and interviews with some of technology’s most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contacts

212-239-7500



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/