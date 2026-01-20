Legion WFM, Rebus Labor Management Partner to Accelerate Data-Driven Labor Efficiency for Warehouses

Legion’s AI-powered platform transforms real-time warehouse data from Rebus into optimized labor forecasts and schedules

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legion Technologies, an innovator in workforce management, and Rebus, a real-time warehouse analytics and labor management system (LMS), today announced a partnership to enable continuous alignment between real-time operational data and labor plans for warehouses. The new integration combines Rebus’ LMS with Legion’s AI-driven labor forecasting and scheduling to connect planning to execution, optimizing labor efficiency, reducing labor costs, and enhancing employee engagement.

“Today’s logistics leaders have unprecedented access to critical warehouse data and insights—the challenge is applying that data to real-time operations. In partnering with Rebus, we saw a unique opportunity to bridge the gap between warehouse labor insights and day-to-day workforce management,” said Sanish Mondkar, CEO and founder of Legion. “Between Rebus’ data ecosystem and Legion’s AI-powered scheduling and forecasting, customers now have a seamless path from warehouse insight to workforce action. This doesn’t just improve efficiency, it empowers leaders to respond to changing conditions as they occur, reducing labor waste while unlocking a new layer of operational agility.”

The integration solves several warehouse labor management challenges, including:

Employee Engagement: By aligning Rebus’ real-time labor data with Legion’s automated scheduling, customers provide employees with the schedule predictability and empowerment they need. Coupled with workforce self-service and on-demand pay in a single app this integration transforms warehouse floor data into better work-life balance and financial wellness.

By aligning Rebus’ real-time labor data with Legion’s automated scheduling, customers provide employees with the schedule predictability and empowerment they need. Coupled with workforce self-service and on-demand pay in a single this integration transforms warehouse floor data into better work-life balance and financial wellness. Real-Time Labor Alignment: This partnership enables an optimized schedule that automatically scales with demand. By processing Rebus’ warehouse signals, Legion ensures schedules are always aligned and the right number of people are in the right place - maximizing capacity while preventing costly overstaffing and balancing employee skills, availability , and preferences.

This partnership enables an optimized schedule that automatically scales with demand. By processing Rebus’ warehouse signals, Legion ensures schedules are always aligned and the right number of people are in the right place - maximizing capacity while preventing costly overstaffing and balancing employee skills, , and preferences. Proactive Workforce Planning: Customers can now achieve long-term operational consistency by using Rebus’ historical performance and throughput data to fuel Legion’s AI-forecasting engine. This leads to higher forecasting accuracy, resulting in fewer last-minute overtime expenses and a labor budget that more accurately reflects the business's reality.

Customers can now achieve long-term operational consistency by using Rebus’ historical performance and throughput data to fuel Legion’s AI-forecasting engine. This leads to higher forecasting accuracy, resulting in fewer last-minute overtime expenses and a labor budget that more accurately reflects the business's reality. Bottleneck Detection and Response: By comparing planned work to actual warehouse execution, Rebus surfaces emerging delays and workload risks and shares these signals with Legion. Workforce leaders can then adjust staffing plans or labor assignments to mitigate disruption and maintain consistent throughput.

By comparing planned work to actual warehouse execution, Rebus surfaces emerging delays and workload risks and shares these signals with Legion. Workforce leaders can then adjust staffing plans or labor assignments to mitigate disruption and maintain consistent throughput. End-to-End Operational Intelligence: Supervisors, planners, and executives gain a unified view of their entire operation, allowing them to instantly see the ROI of their labor management decisions. By merging live execution metrics from Rebus with predictive analytics in a single dashboard, leadership can move from reviewing “what happened” to optimizing “what’s next.”

“When labor decisions are guided by clean, real-time data, organizations can act with confidence,” said Ryan Uhlenkamp, CEO at Longbow Advantage. “By connecting Rebus’ data analytics and visibility with Legion’s Workforce Management Platform, we help customers move faster from insight to action—improving labor efficiency while supporting a more flexible, employee-centric workplace.”

For more information about Legion’s AI-powered Workforce Management solutions, please visit legion.co.

About Legion Technologies

Legion Technologies delivers the industry’s most innovative workforce management platform, enabling businesses to maximize labor efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously. The award-winning, AI-native Legion WFM platform is intelligent, automated, and employee-centric. It’s proven to deliver 13x ROI through schedule optimization, reduced attrition, increased productivity, and increased operational efficiency. Legion delivers cutting-edge technology in an easy-to-use platform and mobile app that employees love. Backed by Riverwood Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Stripes, First Round Capital, XYZ Ventures, Webb Investment Network, Workday Ventures, and NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Legion is recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America according to the Inc. 5000 and the Deloitte 500 rankings for four consecutive years. For more information, visit legion.co and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Rebus

Rebus is a real-time SaaS platform built to give supply chain organizations unparalleled visibility and agility across their warehouse networks. By integrating data from multiple WMS, labor, and automation systems, Rebus eliminates manual reporting delays and delivers actionable insights that support rapid, informed decision-making. Developed by Longbow Advantage to solve real-world logistics challenges and eliminate manual reporting processes, Rebus helps warehouse teams boost efficiency, optimize performance, and reduce costs. For more information, visit Rebus.io.

Media Contact

Kayleigh Jones

SourceCode Communications

legion@sourcecodecomms.com