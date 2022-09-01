LeaseQuery Named by Atlanta Business Chronicle as One of the Top 10 Best Places to Work in 2022

This honor is one of several landmark achievements including the CODiE Award for best FinTech solution, Inc. 5000 and Georgia Fast 40 recognitions, and consecutively high G2 crowd Leader rankings

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FASB—LeaseQuery, a leading provider of software built to simplify the complexities of accounting, today was ranked no. eight on the 2022 Best Places to Work list by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. The Best Places to Work Awards highlight successful companies that go above and beyond to cultivate a healthy and empowering workforce environment.

The Best Places to Work award is the latest in a series of milestones for LeaseQuery. Other noteworthy accolades this year include the CODiE Award for Best FinTech Solution, Inc. 5000 and Georgia Fast 40 recognitions, and several top G2 Crowd rankings. These acknowledgments underscore the breadth of LeaseQuery’s company values: accountability, customer commitment, empathy, integrity, passion, sense of urgency and teamwork.

“Thanks to our incredible team, we are thrilled to be recognized as one of Atlanta’s best places to work,” said George Azih, CEO and founder of LeaseQuery. “But LeaseQuery is not just a place to work. We view our success as an opportunity to impact people in a substantial way.”

“We genuinely care about, and prioritize, the health, safety and happiness of everyone on our team,” added Azih. “This leads to an authentic, collaborative and supportive environment for people to thrive, and that is the key driver to providing award-winning technology and services for accountants.”

“At LeaseQuery, we encourage our employees to embrace their sense of purpose through engaging in meaningful and challenging work,” said Haley Wood, Vice President of People and Culture at LeaseQuery. “We’re committed to creating a place where employees know they have flexibility, professional development opportunities, competitive benefits and recognition programs that positively impact them personally and professionally.”

Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Best Places to Work Awards program uses employee engagement surveys to recognize the 100 companies in the Atlanta region that go above and beyond in creating an enjoyable workplace and a thriving culture for their employees.

