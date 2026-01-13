Lease End Sees 60% YoY Revenue Growth in 2025, Thanks to Novel AI Solutions That Saved Drivers $73 Million

The bootstrapped fintech company facilitated $590 million in vehicle loans with a suite of AI agents designed to streamline the lease-buyout process

Lease End experiencing a 1,559% five-year revenue growth rate

BURLEY, Idaho & SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lease End, the leading platform for simplifying the auto lease buyout process, today announced record-breaking results for 2025. In a year marked by economic uncertainty, Lease End continued to grow profitably while helping 19,000+ drivers secure their vehicles and unlock $108 million in equity.

Key to this success was the company's ability to help drivers uncover $73 million in savings during the lease-return process. Driven by a consumer-first mission, Lease End saw company revenue grow 60% year-over-year in 2025 and a staggering 1,559% since 2021.

"2025 was the year our investments in AI and our team really started to compound,” said Lease End Co-Founder and CEO Brandon Williams. "We’ve been laser focused on execution and solving real problems for drivers, and it’s paid off in a big way for both drivers and our company. We’re profitable, we’re growing fast, and we’re proving that you can build world-class tech from anywhere that changes an industry and improves lives."

2025 Impact at a Glance

Drivers Assisted: Helped 19,287 drivers skillfully navigate the lease-end process.

Helped 19,287 drivers skillfully navigate the lease-end process. Vital Savings: Delivered $73 million in savings to consumers, or roughly $4,000 per driver.

Delivered $73 million in savings to consumers, or roughly $4,000 per driver. Unlocking Equity: Customers captured $108 million in vehicle equity, transforming lease payments into ownership gains.

Customers captured $108 million in vehicle equity, transforming lease payments into ownership gains. Loan Volume: Facilitated over $590 million in vehicle loans through trusted partners, including Ally Financial, Capital One, JP Morgan Chase, and Santander.

Facilitated over $590 million in vehicle loans through trusted partners, including Ally Financial, Capital One, JP Morgan Chase, and Santander. Technology Innovation: Named a Diamond Award Finalist for The Money Awards, recognizing transformative work in the fintech sector.

Product Innovation

2025 also marked the launch of Constellation, Lease End’s growing suite of proprietary AI tools designed to remove friction from the buyout process, including:

Arco : A voice-powered sales agent that guides drivers through financing terms and buyouts.

A voice-powered sales agent that guides drivers through financing terms and buyouts. Automatic AI : A machine-learning-powered buyout calculator that provides instant monthly payment estimates without requiring sensitive personal info or a hard-credit pull.

A machine-learning-powered buyout calculator that provides instant monthly payment estimates without requiring sensitive personal info or a hard-credit pull. Thunder: An outbound AI agent that initiates personalized text conversations with drivers, responsible for generating more than 15% of new business in 2025.

"Our products are just an extension of the incredible culture we’ve built here," said Lease End Co-Founder and CRO Zander Cook. "We’ve always been performance-driven and focused on the driver, but the technology we deployed this year has allowed us to scale that personal touch. Whether it’s our human experts or our AI agents, the goal is the same: empower drivers to keep the cars they love and save money doing it."

For more information on Lease End’s services and mission, visit www.leaseend.com.

About Lease End

Lease End is a fintech company empowering auto lessees with the technology to easily and confidently exit their leases. Founded in 2020 with a mission to simplify the lease buyout process, Lease End provides drivers with the tools and resources to make decisions that are truly best for them. By replacing the dealership-driven leasing cycle with a transparent and accessible alternative, Lease End delivers a modern, driver-first experience. Through seamless technology, competitive financing options, and trusted support, Lease End helps drivers avoid unnecessary fees, unlock equity, and transition from leased vehicles to ownership without the headache.

Media Contact

Lindsey Broud

Director of Public Relations

lindsey.broud@leaseend.com