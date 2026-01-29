LearnUpon Ends 2025 With Breakthrough Growth, Product Innovation and Global Expansion

Leading learning platform announces new hires, global expansion and awards recognition.

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LearnUpon, the leading learning platform for employee, customer and association education, today announced a year of exceptional momentum driven by major product innovation, global expansion, and research leadership. Across 2025, the company deepened its commitment to helping organizations deliver engaging, automated, and scalable learning that drives measurable business impact.

A Transformational Year of Growth

LearnUpon celebrated significant milestones in 2025, including the opening of its new global headquarters in Dublin’s One Park Place, a collaborative, high-performance workspace to support its expanding team. The company also completed a full renovation of its Belgrade office and welcomed Ireland’s Minister of State Alan Dillon to its Salt Lake City office during St. Patrick’s Day festivities, recognizing the impact of Irish innovation abroad.

LearnUpon also announced a major step forward in its AI-assisted vision: the strategic acquisition of Courseau, an AI-native platform that transforms organizational knowledge into structured, evidence-based courses in minutes.

By incorporating Courseau into the LearnUpon platform, the company is pairing world-class learning delivery with expert-driven, AI-powered content creation, accelerating how businesses unlock institutional knowledge and scale learning across global teams. Full integration of Courseau into LearnUpon is planned for early 2026.

Leadership Expansion to Support Scale

To support accelerating global demand, LearnUpon made strategic appointments to leadership positions across product, engineering, marketing, experience and associations. In the second half of the year, Brett Spencer was appointed VP of Customer Experience to strengthen customer partnerships, drive measurable value and support the business in its mission to keep the customer at the heart. He brings more than a decade of experience in the customer success space at Veriforce and Avetta.

Additionally, Mark Stanley was brought on board as VP of Marketing. With more than two decades establishing and leading global marketing teams at Salesforce, and a background in web development in the eLearning industry, Mark is perfectly placed to drive business growth for LearnUpon.

Other appointments in 2025 included Caroline Hynes as the VP of Product, Aidan Donnelly, VP of Engineering, and Mark L. Jones, CAE as the Global Director, Memberships & Associations, demonstrating LearnUpon’s investment in world-class expertise to power its next stage of growth.

Innovation and Recognition

In April, LearnUpon launched Learning Journeys, a major product milestone enabling organizations to automate workflows and deliver personalized learning at scale. With an intuitive canvas interface and powerful branching logic, Learning Journeys dramatically reduces admin time while giving teams the tools to provide the right learning at the right moment.

LearnUpon published two major research reports, Customer Education in 2025 and The State of Learning & Development 2025, this year, demonstrating its commitment to advancing industry knowledge.

The company’s innovation and leadership earned it multiple accolades across the year, including:

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Finalists — Co-founders Brendan Noud and Des Anderson were recognized for scaling LearnUpon globally while preserving customer-first values.

— Co-founders Brendan Noud and Des Anderson were recognized for scaling LearnUpon globally while preserving customer-first values. Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems — Ranked a Strong Performer for the sixth year, with an Excelling trajectory rating.

— Ranked a Strong Performer for the sixth year, with an Excelling trajectory rating. ISG Buyers Guide™ for LMS — Achieved Grade A Leader in both Adaptability and Manageability, with improved scores in Reliability, Usability, and Customer Experience.

— Achieved Grade A Leader in both Adaptability and Manageability, with improved scores in Reliability, Usability, and Customer Experience. Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards® — 11th consecutive year honored, including Silver for Best Learning Governance and Bronze for Best Compliance Training.

LearnUpon also earned multiple G2 category badges, including Leader in Corporate LMS, Leader in Customer Education, Best Results, and Easiest to Do Business With.

“The progress we made in 2025 supports our belief that learning should be easy, scalable and results-focused,” said Brendan Noud, CEO and Co-Founder, LearnUpon. “We achieved strong global growth and led product innovation. We added new leadership talent and gained recognition from analysts and award programs. Our team delivers technology that helps organizations create meaningful learning experiences. These include workflow automation and AI-driven, expert-informed content creation. Inspired by our customers’ ambition to build stronger teams, we stand ready as learning, development, and skills becomes a key global business priority.”

Customer Growth and Partnership

Customer success remained central to LearnUpon’s momentum in 2025. New and existing customers including Planhat, Oura Health, gWorks, Getz Healthcare, Florida Realtors, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union, and many more chose LearnUpon to support onboarding, compliance, ongoing development, customer education and member learning—drawn in by the platform’s accessibility, learner experience, and renowned 24/7 customer support.

2025 was also the year customers increasingly engaged with LearnUpon as a strategic platform—using it not just to deliver training, but to close knowledge gaps, support adoption, and extend learning across customers and partners. “One of our core challenges was a knowledge gap. Only a small group knew how to use our solution to its full potential,” said Eugenia Sanchez at Proaxia Consulting. “Building our Academy on LearnUpon allows us to scale that knowledge through structured, accessible Learning Journeys. We are now expanding our Academy to ensure no aspect of our products goes unseen.”

That strategic focus is also translating into measurable outcomes: gWorks reduced support tickets by 18% through more effective customer education, while Florida Realtors recouped 80% of its LMS investment through non-dues revenue, showing how well-designed learning programs can deliver both efficiency and measurable business value.

Looking Ahead

As LearnUpon enters 2026, it remains focused on building a learning ecosystem that empowers people and strengthens businesses through personalized learning at scale, bringing AI advancement whilst centering humans.

With more than 1,500 businesses relying on LearnUpon including Zendesk, BambooHR, Gusto and The Adecco Group, the company is poised for another year of significant growth and innovation.

About LearnUpon

LearnUpon helps businesses deliver online learning to employees, customers, and members. By championing simple, learner-centric experiences and results-focused support, we make it easy for businesses to deliver learning that impacts what matters: performance, retention, and growth.

Learn more at www.learnupon.com

Jessica Luhrman

Touchdown PR

learnupon@touchdownpr.com

512-599-4015