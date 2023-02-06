leafplanner® Announces Appointment Of Trell Rohovit To Board Of Directors

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–leafplanner, a leading SaaS platform to organize, map, and share information about a family and family enterprise, welcomes Trell Rohovit to its board of directors. With his extensive experience as an entrepreneur and senior executive in the technology industry, Rohovit will assist in guiding leafplanner’s growth.

Trell Rohovit is an experienced senior executive and seasoned technology entrepreneur with three decades of experience driving business strategy, execution, and innovation. He joins leafplanner’s board of directors as a proven leader with a track record of high-level success across multiple organizations.

Rohovit is currently serving as a board member of Tenant Inc., a SaaS property management platform, and is also an investor and board member of Visitri Corporation, a seed-stage accelerator. Prior, Rohovit founded and led HydrantID, a cloud-based cybersecurity organization, as CEO until its acquisition in 2019. He also served as president and CEO of Venafi, Inc., the cybersecurity market leader in machine identity management.

“I am excited to join the leafplanner team and help drive the company’s success,” said Rohovit. “leafplanner is at the forefront of solving very complex planning and communication problems.” Rohovit added, “leafplanner has an immense amount of knowledge and expertise, and I look forward, in part, to helping deliver and scale that expertise.”

With leafplanner’s strong focus on client privacy and data security, Rohovit’s cybersecurity and risk management background is another significant asset as leafplanner moves forward.

“Trell’s cybersecurity expertise and proven leadership capabilities are a perfect match for leafplanner’s planned trajectory,” said Josh Kanter, founder and CEO of leafplanner. “His enterprise-level experience will be valuable as leafplanner enters its next growth phase.”

leafplanner is charting new territory and is establishing itself at the intersection of FinTech, professional services technology, and family office management to enable families of wealth to be better educated, engaged, empowered, and prepared.

About leafplanner

leafplanner has productized over three decades of wealth advisory and risk management expertise. They are enabling customers to apply a family office lens to the collection, organization, and mapping of a family’s and family enterprise’s information. Allowing a family to identify blind spots, take proactive and corrective actions, and educate, engage, and empower family members and advisors, preparing a family for an effective, comprehensive, and efficient succession of information.

Contacts

Ryan Hamlin



media@leafplanner.com