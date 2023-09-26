Leafly Announces New API for Order Integration

With the introduction of Leafly’s application programming interface (API) for order integration, all cannabis point of sale partners now have the ability to offer their clients a seamless connection to the Leafly platform

Leafly, one of the world's leading cannabis discovery marketplaces and resources, is proud to announce the launch of a new order application programming interface (API). This solution allows any cannabis point of sale (POS) system to take control of the integration process and seamlessly integrate with Leafly.





Launched in beta earlier this year, this order API democratizes access to the Leafly platform and will provide POS providers with the tools and resources needed to effortlessly integrate Leafly orders into their existing point of sale systems.

For retailers currently using a POS system without an available order integration with Leafly, this is a perfect time to advocate for this enhancement, said Jason Tartaglia, Leafly’s Senior Vice President of Product.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our new order API, which will break down barriers to integration and improve accessibility for both our customers and business partners alike,” he said. “We look forward to working with our POS partners to bolster operational performance for retailers and drive increased customer retention and loyalty.”

When POS providers leverage this new offering, Leafly retailers can unlock a host of benefits, including:

Seamless system integration: Retailers can seamlessly incorporate Leafly orders into their existing POS systems, eliminating the need for manual data entry and minimizing potential errors.

Enhanced order processing: The API streamlines order processing, reducing wait times for customers and improving overall operational efficiency for retailers.

The API streamlines order processing, reducing wait times for customers and improving overall operational efficiency for retailers. Increased customer satisfaction: By offering a more streamlined and efficient ordering process, retailers are better positioned for customer retention and loyalty.

According to Ryan Hamlin, CEO at Washington-based POSaBIT, the company has leveraged Leafly’s new Order API to streamline operations for their cannabis retail partners. “We were excited to partner with Leafly on the beta rollout of this new order integration, and couldn’t be more pleased with the results thus far,” said Hamlin.

“The Leafly Order API integration is a game-changer for Sweed,” said Rocco Del Priore, Vice President of Operations for Sweed + Leaf Trade. “It’s a user-friendly solution for our developers, and the result is a seamless hassle-free experience for our retailers. This integration ensures our customers enjoy a smoother journey. From effortless order creation to real-time status updates and quick notifications in case of cancellations, it’s all about making our customers’ lives easier.”

For more information, please visit: https://help.leafly.com/hc/en-us/articles/20916238531603/

About Leafly

Leafly helps millions of people discover cannabis each year. Our powerful tools help shoppers make informed purchasing decisions and empower cannabis businesses to attract and retain loyal customers through advertising and technology services. Learn more at Leafly.com or download the Leafly mobile app through Apple’s App Store or Google Play.

