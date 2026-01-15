Leaders Widening the Gap to Peers with Bold Strategies and Execution to Accelerate Toward an Intelligent Era of Insurance – A Key Finding in Majesco’s 2026 Strategic Priorities Report

As an industry built on risk management, insurers face profound risk—both strategic and operational—that requires a strategy and plan that embraces and adapts to this new era to succeed

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majesco, a global leader of cloud and AI-native insurance software for P&C and L&AH insurers, today announced the release of its latest annual research, Strategic Priorities 2026: A New Era of Innovation and Disruption Offers Real Business Value. The report highlights the need for fundamental change in insurers operating model and technology foundations to redefine and drive transformation that drives profitable growth and efficiency, creates competitive differentiation, and manages the growing need for talent.

We are a quarter into the 21st century but still operating on 20th-century business models and technology. If there was ever a time to let necessity drive change in the business, it's now. Business operating models need flexibility, scalability and the kinds of technology capabilities that are available…now. It should be clear…business as usual is no longer viable in an intelligent era of insurance.

Some key insights:

Business focus – There is laser focus on operational costs, profitability, expense ratios, and growth, placing them at the very top of insurers’ agendas. The close clustering of the top issues indicates broad, sector-wide agreement that efficiency, financial performance, and cost structures are significant concerns.

– There is laser focus on operational costs, profitability, expense ratios, and growth, placing them at the very top of insurers’ agendas. The close clustering of the top issues indicates broad, sector-wide agreement that efficiency, financial performance, and cost structures are significant concerns. Technology focus – The areas of advanced data & analytics, keeping up with core system advancements, navigating limitations of legacy systems, and AI, including GenAI and Agentic AI, confirm modernization is no longer viewed as a strategic luxury but rather a necessary enabler of financial outcomes. The cost and impact of legacy debt are poisoning and pulling organizations down.

– The areas of advanced data & analytics, keeping up with core system advancements, navigating limitations of legacy systems, and AI, including GenAI and Agentic AI, confirm modernization is no longer viewed as a strategic luxury but rather a necessary enabler of financial outcomes. The cost and impact of legacy debt are poisoning and pulling organizations down. Talent challenges – Increasing retirements, loss of institutional knowledge and skills, difficulty in leveraging, data for insights, decreased operational productivity due to manual workarounds, lack of speed to market for new products, and inability to use new technologies like GenAI to drive the need for operational optimization and replacement of legacy systems to address operational risk.

– Increasing retirements, loss of institutional knowledge and skills, difficulty in leveraging, data for insights, decreased operational productivity due to manual workarounds, lack of speed to market for new products, and inability to use new technologies like GenAI to drive the need for operational optimization and replacement of legacy systems to address operational risk. Optimism wanes – The magnitude of future optimism is significantly lower than in prior eras, reflecting the gathering storm of challenges impacting insurers.

– The magnitude of future optimism is significantly lower than in prior eras, reflecting the gathering storm of challenges impacting insurers. Leaders accelerate – Across every strategic dimension—innovation, business model change, product evolution, channel expansion, and core system modernization—Leaders are accelerating and highlighting their focus on rethinking their business and technology foundation as compared to Followers who are selective with a modest pace, and Laggards who reflect entrenched stagnation, reflecting completely different business and competitive realities.

“ The message is clear from the research: growth is not occurring randomly. Growth is directly tied to a strategic plan, investment, and execution of structural modernization with a focus on the business model and technology foundation that enable insurers to innovate, bring new products to market and expand channels for market reach,” stated Denise Garth, Chief Strategy Officer at Majesco. “ Those proactively focused on the six key strategic initiatives see up to a 1.67X uplift in growth and that growth advantage of strategic activity is not a one-year anomaly—it is persistent, widening, and compounding.”

Over six years of tracking, the research highlights that insurers who invested more in the six strategic activities consistently achieved higher growth multiples than their lower-activity counterparts. Every strategic lever clearly shows that the companies that act boldly outperform those that move cautiously.

As insurers enter the new year, the report highlights the urgent need for insurers to be bold and change. There is great potential in reinventing the business operating model and technology foundation that can more easily adapt to the challenges and changes in the industry. While insurance is risk-averse, it should be apparent that not changing creates greater risk for the company.

Read the full report here: Strategic Priorities 2026: A New Era of Innovation and Disruption Offers Real Business Value.

About Majesco

Majesco isn’t just riding the AI wave – we’re leading it for the P&C, L&AH, and Pension & Retirement markets. Born in the cloud and built with an AI-native vision, we’ve reimagined the insurance and pension core as an intelligent platform that enables insurers and pension & retirement providers to move faster, see farther and operate smarter. As leaders in intelligent SaaS solutions, we’ve embedded AI and Agentic AI throughout our robust product portfolio of core, underwriting, loss control, distribution, digital solutions, and pension & retirement administration so our customers can reimagine their business with real-time business insights, optimized operations, and enhanced business outcomes. Everything we build is designed to strip away complexity and let our clients focus on what matters: delivering exceptional products, experiences, and long-term financial security for policyholders and plan participants.

In a world where change is constant, our native-cloud SaaS platform empowers insurers, MGAs, and pension & retirement providers with the agility to adapt to evolving risk, regulation, and market expectations, modernize operating models, and accelerate innovation at scale. With 1400+ implementations and more than 375 customers worldwide, Majesco is the AI-native solution trusted to power the future of insurance and pension & retirement. Break free from the past and build the future of insurance at www.majesco.com.

