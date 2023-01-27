LDRA Celebrates 25th Anniversary of MISRA C: The Pioneer in Safety-Critical Software Guidelines

For over two decades, LDRA’s MISRA C support has fueled risk-reduction activities across automotive, aerospace, medical, defense, and other critical applications

WIRRAL, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ARMEmbedded—MISRA C, the leading set of guidelines for the production of safe, secure, and reliable code by engineering organizations and software practitioners, marks its 25th anniversary this month. As a key contributor to the MISRA C Working Group, LDRA brings its expertise in standards compliance, automated software verification, static code analysis and test tools to evolve the standard to better align to modern C language and development practices.

“From automotive software to medical devices, manufacturers at any stage of maturity rely on MISRA C to guide, evaluate, and certify their safety- and security-critical products,” said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA. “LDRA recognizes MISRA’s long-standing dedication to reducing and eliminating risks in the safe application of software through continued participation in the MISRA C working group and concurrent development of industry-leading products in support of manufacturers’ certification activities.”

In collaboration with manufacturers, component suppliers and engineering consultancies, MISRA published its first C programming language guidelines in 1998 to help embedded software developers reduce coding risks that could lead to undesired or hazardous behavior. This restricted subset of a standardized programming language set the stage for decades of development and compliance activities, including two subsequent editions, four amendments and multiple guidance documents.

“For 25 years, the MISRA C guidelines have been an invaluable resource in helping developers prevent serious issues from cropping up in their code by enabling them to limit the occurrence of undefined and unspecified behaviors,” said Andrew Banks, Technical Specialist, LDRA, and Chairman of the MISRA C Working Group. “MISRA continues to help countless systems and product teams minimize safety and security risks in increasingly dynamic and complex software environments.”

LDRA products form a key part of manufacturers’ development environments, supporting the identification, reporting and remediation of critical coding flaws. Often difficult or impossible to detect by humans, such flaws are minimized using LDRA static code analysis tools, including support for all versions of the MISRA guidelines.

About LDRA

For more than 45 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and elimination, and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA has headquarters in the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.

