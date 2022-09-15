Laudio Recognized in KLAS 2022 Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COO–Laudio was recognized in the 2022 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report as one of the top solutions with the greatest potential to disrupt the healthcare market. Solutions were selected by healthcare leaders across the country with the help of KLAS, and were rated by how well they could impact the Quadruple Aim of Healthcare: improve outcomes, patient experiences, clinician experiences, and reduce the cost of care.

“We feel honored to be recognized by KLAS and its panel of thought leaders as the #2 solution in the Improving Clinician Experience category given that our focus is to save healthcare leaders time and improve their productivity,” said Russ Richmond, MD, CEO of Laudio. “This is just the beginning. With our innovative team behind us and forward-thinking clients by our side, we’re focused on driving engagement, retention, cost, and quality improvements throughout the health system.”

“Because KLAS believes in the power of technology to improve healthcare, it only made sense to research emerging, new solutions,” said Adam Gale, KLAS CEO. “We set out to help providers cut through the hype in this market and we found some new technologies with real capabilities. The recent Top 20 report highlights those solutions with the greatest potential impact according to healthcare leaders.”

To download KLAS’ Top 20 Report and Emerging Technology Spotlight on Laudio, visit https://go.laudio.com/klas-2022.

About Laudio

Laudio’s leadership operations solution is designed to empower and connect leaders to drive outcomes that matter. Through Laudio, today’s leaders automate repetitive work by leveraging daily recommendations and best practices that help them gain better visibility into their teams, find opportunities for meaningful connection, and discover clearer paths to achieving their goals. Forward-thinking leaders across health systems all use Laudio to scale their impact while leaving the workday more satisfied. Soon, every leader will be able to achieve what seems impossible today.

About KLAS:

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions.

Contacts

Ashleigh LaPorta



ashleigh.laporta@laudio.co