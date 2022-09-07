Lattice Wins Back-to-Back Global Sustainability Leadership Awards

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #ESG—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it has been named a 2022 Global Sustainability Leadership Award winner by the Business Intelligence Group for the second consecutive year. The Sustainability Awards honor those people, teams, and organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.

“As the low power programmable leader, our dedication to sustainability is built into our mission and is a key consideration across all aspects of our business,” said Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lattice Semiconductor. “We thank the Business Intelligence Group for once again recognizing our commitment to protect the environment through our product sustainability, operational excellence, and industry-leading supply chain management.”

“We are proud to reward and recognize Lattice Semiconductor for their sustainability efforts,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!”

Lattice FPGAs are designed to deliver industry-leading power efficiency, small size, and longevity for customer designs across a range of applications, including:

Smart client compute devices that lower power consumption

Solar panel control that maximizes the delivery of renewable energy

Efficient motor control for industrial and automotive applications

Lower power wireless base stations

Smaller & lighter products that reduce packaging & transportation waste

For more information about Lattice’s commitment to actively managing its environmental, social, and governance impacts, please visit Lattice ESG.

About Business Intelligence Group



The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Lattice Semiconductor



Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sophia Hong



Lattice Semiconductor



503-268-8786



Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Rick Muscha



Lattice Semiconductor



408-826-6000



Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com