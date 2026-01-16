Lattice Wins 2026 BIG Innovation Award with Industry’s First PQC-Ready FPGA Family

HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LSCC #Cryptography--Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its Lattice MachXO5™-NX TDQ FPGA family has been named a 2026 BIG Innovation Award winner. This win highlights Lattice’s leadership in delivering secure control FPGAs with the MachXO5-NX TDQ being the industry’s first FPGA family with CNSA 2.0-compliant post-quantum cryptography (PQC), crypto-agility, and hardware Root of Trust to help customers build resilient systems for next-generation infrastructure.

“Lattice is committed to providing robust, flexible FPGA solutions that enable customers to design secure and resilient systems and future-proof their design for what’s next, while meeting time to market requirements,” said Esam Elashmawi, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Lattice Semiconductor. “The MachXO5-NX TDQ family was designed with that in mind, delivering hardware root of trust, advanced security features, and post-quantum cryptography readiness to help customers protect critical infrastructure against today and tomorrow’s cybersecurity challenges.”

“True innovation means building intelligent platforms and making trust and resilience foundational,” said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. “Lattice Semiconductor is not just keeping pace; they are shaping the future of secure systems."

Built on the award-winning Lattice Nexus™ platform, MachXO5-NX TDQ FPGAs deliver unmatched security, reliability, and flexibility for Computing, Communications, Industrial, and Automotive applications as the threat of quantum-enabled cyberattacks rises.

For more information about the Lattice MachXO5-NX TDQ FPGA family, please visit the Lattice website.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com