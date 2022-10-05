<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Lattice to Showcase Latest Security and Manageability Solution at OCP Global Summit

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #FPGALattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its participation in the 2022 OCP Global Summit taking place at the San Jose Convention Center from Oct. 18-20, 2022. Lattice will showcase its latest FPGA technology innovations with a demo showcase and engineering workshop presentations.

  • Who: Lattice Semiconductor
  • What / When:
    • Oct. 18-20: Lattice Demo Showcase (Booth #C3)
      • LTPI (Low voltage differential signaling Tunneling Protocol and Interface) solution for DC-SCM (Datacenter-ready Secure Control Module) 2.0: Hardware-based Platform Firmware Resiliency in a single chip for server security
      • OpenBMC (Baseboard Management Controllers) based solution: FPGA-based soft BMC solution for server management
    • Oct. 20: Engineering Workshop Presentations
      • 11:10 a.m. PDT: Protecting Open-Source Firmware via HRoT
      • 3:10 p.m. PDT: DC-SCM 2.0 LTPI v1.0 Specification Update
  • Where:
    • OCP Global Summit, San Jose Convention Center, California

The Open Compute Project (OCP) Summit is the largest gathering of technologists looking to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and software, and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near, and around the datacenter and beyond.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

