Lattice to Present Latest FPGA Technology Advancements at embedded world 2023

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #Automotive—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its exhibition plan for embedded world 2023. Lattice technology will be on full display throughout the tradeshow with conference sessions on power supply, 5G connectivity solutions, safety and security, in addition to a demo-filled booth display. Joined by industry-leading partners, Lattice will showcase its latest advancements in FPGAs that enable engineers to future-proof their designs for Automotive, Industrial, and Security applications at the Edge.

The Lattice booth will feature a wide range of ecosystem development partners demonstrating Lattice-based embedded vision, AI, security, functional safety, connectivity, and more.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor What / When: Lattice Booth and Demo Showcase: Mar 14 – 16, Hall 4, Booth #528 Conference Sessions Mar 14 at 12-12:30 p.m. GMT+1 Session 5.1 (Board level HW Engineering – Power Supply): “Applications of MIPI ULPS Mode in Client Computing to Save System Power” Mar 15 at 12-12:30 p.m. GMT+1 Session 2.4 (Connectivity Solutions – 5G): “ FPGA Design and Implementation of Secure IEEE 1588 Precision Timing Protocol for ORAN and 5G New Radio Applications” Mar 16 at 2:45-3:15 p.m. GMT+1 Session 4.10 (Safety and Security – Hacking 2): “Post Quantum Cryptography – Using FPGAs to reduce impact on TPMs, IEC 62443, ISO/SAE 21434 and Embedded Security Systems” Mar 16 at 4-4:30 p.m. GMT+1 Session 4.8 (Safety and Security – Cyber Resilience Act 2): “European Cyber Resilience Act and its Impact on IEC 62443 and Embedded Industrial System Security”

Where: embedded world 2023, Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, Nuremberg, Germany



The embedded world Exhibition and Conference in Nuremberg, Germany is the global platform of the embedded community to exchange information and discover the latest trends, products and technologies.

Supporting Resources

To schedule a meeting with Lattice at embedded world 2023, please contact latticeevents@latticesemi.com

For more information about Lattice, visit https://www.latticesemi.com

For more information about and to register for the conference, visit https://www.embedded-world.de/en

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sophia Hong



Lattice Semiconductor



503-268-8786



Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Rick Muscha



Lattice Semiconductor



408-826-6000



Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com