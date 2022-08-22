Home Business Wire Lattice to Host Virtual Seminar on 5G Network and ORAN Telecom Security...
Lattice to Host Virtual Seminar on 5G Network and ORAN Telecom Security Solutions with FPGAs

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #5GLattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the company will host its quarterly virtual security seminar about the challenges, opportunities, and latest programmable logic solutions for the global Communications industry.

During the seminar, security experts from Lattice and Chief Research Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, Pat Moorhead, will explore the evolving landscape of 5G networks and ORAN adoption in the telecom industry, the latest security requirements for 5G and ORAN, as well as how FPGAs can help system and application designers achieve true cyber resiliency in their telecom security solutions.

Who:

 

Lattice Semiconductor

 

 

 

What:

 

Reimagining Telecom Security Solutions for 5G Networks & ORAN with FPGAs

 

 

 

When:

 

Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 a.m. PDT

 

 

 

Where:

 

Lattice Security Seminar (Advance registration is required)

Lattice Security Seminars are a quarterly webinar series that explore the latest cybersecurity trends and solutions across the Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com

