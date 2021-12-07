Home Business Wire Lattice Semiconductor to Present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications...
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it is scheduled to meet with institutional investors virtually at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.

Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sherri Luther, Chief Financial Officer, and Rick Muscha, Senior Director of Investor Relations, will discuss Lattice Semiconductor’s strategy and recent financial results.

About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.

