Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #FPGA–Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it is scheduled to meet with institutional investors at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at Colorado’s Grand Hyatt Vail.

Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sherri Luther, Chief Financial Officer, and Rick Muscha, Senior Director of Investor Relations, will discuss Lattice Semiconductor’s strategy and recent financial results.

A fireside chat with institutional investors will be webcast at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the investor relations section of Lattice Semiconductor’s website at www.latticesemi.com.

About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.

Contacts

MEDIA:
Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR:
Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com

