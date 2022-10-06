Lattice Semiconductor Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #FPGA—Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it will hold its third quarter 2022 conference call on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sherri Luther, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Lattice Semiconductor’s financial results and business outlook.

The dial-in number for the live audio call beginning on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time is 1-877-407-3982 or 1-201-493-6780 with conference identification number 13732670. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of www.latticesemi.com.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

