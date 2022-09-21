Lattice Secure Control MachXO5-NX FPGA Named 2022 Elektra Awards Finalist

HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LSCC #FPGA--Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that the Lattice MachXO5™-NX FPGA was shortlisted as a 2022 Elektra Awards finalist for Product of the Year in the Digital Semiconductor category. MachXO5-NX FPGAs are the newest family of Lattice FPGAs built on the award-winning Lattice Nexus™ platform. They offer class-leading power efficiency and reliability designed to enhance system monitoring and control in Server, Compute, Communications, Industrial, and Automotive applications.

“At Lattice, we’re committed to delivering a steady stream of innovative FPGA technologies that help our customers increase design efficiency, simplify system integration, and get to market fast,” said Gordon Hands, Senior Director of Product Marketing, Lattice Semiconductor. “We thank the Elektra Awards panel for once again recognizing how we’re delivering on this commitment with our MachXO5-NX FPGAs by nominating them as a finalist for Digital Semiconductor Product of the Year.”

For 20 years, the Elektra Awards have recognized companies and individuals for their excellent performance, innovation, and contribution to the global electronics industry. Elektra Award winners are selected by a diverse panel of highly-respected experts from the electronics industry. The awards will be presented at a live ceremony to be held in London on Nov. 30, 2022.

