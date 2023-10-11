Home Business Wire Lattice ORAN Solution Stack Named 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award Winner
HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #5GLattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that the Lattice ORAN™ solution stack was named a 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winner in the “Overall Network Solution of the Year” category. Lattice ORAN is designed to enable robust control data security, flexible fronthaul synchronization, and low power hardware acceleration for secure, adaptable, Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) deployment.


“With the increasing proliferation of 5G technology, building flexible, cyber resilient networks is essential. Lattice ORAN is designed to accelerate ORAN deployment by helping customers secure data, accelerate network function, and achieve tight synchronization,” said Matt Dobrodziej, Vice President of Segment Marketing and Business Development, Lattice Semiconductor. “We thank CyberSecurity Breakthrough for recognizing our efforts to deliver customer-centric innovation with low power, scalable, and secure network infrastructure solutions.”

“5G and next-generation networks carry an incredible amount of sensitive data and require new solutions to deliver it efficiently and safely to its intended destination,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “The Lattice ORAN solution stack was selected for helping address the evolving requirements and challenges telecoms face, delivering unrivaled protection and network integrity through encryption, authentication, and secure interfaces.”

The Lattice ORAN solution stack provides comprehensive application-specific solutions that combine reference platforms and designs, demos, IP building blocks, and FPGA design tools to accelerate telecom application development and time-to-market. For more information about the Lattice ORAN solution stack, please visit the Lattice ORAN page.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com

