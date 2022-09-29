<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Lattice Joins the CC-Link Partner Association

Expands collaboration with Industry 4.0 leaders to accelerate industrial automation applications

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #CCLinkLattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it has joined the CC-Link Partner Association (CLPA), an industry consortium dedicated to the technical development and promotion of the CC-Link open industrial network family. As a member of the foundation, Lattice will collaborate with CLPA and other industry leaders to accelerate industrial applications, with a focus on power efficiency, security, and safety for the next wave of industrial automation.

“As Industry 4.0 advancements continue, seamless IT and OT network interoperation, real-time control, and flexible product support are essential for security, safety, and reliability in smart factories,” said Matt Dobrodziej, Vice President of Segment Marketing and Business Development at Lattice. “We look forward to collaborating with CLPA to deliver optimized industrial networking solutions powered by our FPGA solutions and IPs, including the Lattice Automate™ solution stack and Lattice mVision™ solution stack.”

“We are excited to work with Lattice to bring increased innovation to the CLPA and open industrial networks,” said Manabu Hamaguchi, Global Director at CLPA. “Our goal is to improve efficiency and reduce time for the construction of smart factories utilizing the IIoT with industry leading TSN technology. We believe Lattice’s low power FPGAs and its wide range of application-specific solutions will strengthen our mission of transforming Connected Industries.”

For more information about the Lattice technologies mentioned above, please visit:

About the CC-Link Partner Association (CLPA)

The CLPA is an international organisation founded in 2000 dedicated to the technical development and promotion of the CC-Link family of open automation networks. The CLPA’s key technology is CC-Link IE TSN, the world’s first open industrial Ethernet to combine gigabit bandwidth with Time Sensitive Networking (TSN), making it the leading solution for Industry 4.0 applications. Currently the CLPA has over 4,100 member companies worldwide, and more than 2,600 compatible products available from over 370 manufacturers. Over 31 million devices using CLPA technology are in use worldwide.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

