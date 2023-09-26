Lattice Introduces Industry’s First Small Embedded Vision FPGA with Integrated USB

— Extends small, low-power FPGA portfolio with first-in-class FPGA featuring hardened USB for AI & embedded vision applications —

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #AlwaysOn—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the Lattice CrossLinkU™-NX FPGA family, the industry’s first FPGAs with integrated USB device functionality in their class. CrossLinkU-NX FPGAs help accelerate USB-equipped system designs and simplify thermal management through a combination of a hardened USB controller and physical layer (PHY), a unique low power standby mode, and a complete set of reference designs. Extending Lattice’s embedded vision sensor bridging leadership with USB host interfaces, CrossLinkU-NX FPGAs are designed to meet growing customer needs to simplify USB-based design for applications across the Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets.





“Reducing power consumption, total cost of ownership, and design footprint are critical for expanding the potential of AI and vision applications,” said Dan Mansur, Vice President, Product Marketing, Lattice Semiconductor. “Lattice CrossLinkU-NX FPGAs are optimized to address these demands by integrating our low power, small form factor leadership with the popular USB connectivity interface to help designers extend battery life and simplify system design.”

Built on the award-winning Lattice Nexus™ platform, key features and performance highlights of the new low power Lattice CrossLinkU-NX FPGAs include:

Vision Processing FPGAs with USB Featuring hardened USB 2.0 up to 480 Mbps and USB 3.2 up to 5 Gbps Reducing total cost of ownership and area needed for discrete PHY components Reducing FPGA fabric resources required for USB device controller

Low Power Standby Mode with Always-On (AON) Extending battery life and simplifying system thermal management Optimizing power consumption in a typical embedded vision application

Complete Set of Reference Designs Offering a Lattice Propel™ template, host driver, and example host utilities for USB to I/O bridging and MIPI CSI-2 to USB bridging applications to accelerate USB device implementation on the FPGA



CrossLinkU-NX FPGAs are sampling today and are supported by the latest release of Lattice Radiant® design software.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

