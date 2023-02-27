<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Lattice Expands ORAN Solution Stack with Precision Timing and Secure Synchronization Support for 5G+ Network Infrastructure

Adds IEEE 1588 protocol and ITU profile compliance to accelerate current and next-gen telecommunications applications —

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today expanded its Lattice ORAN™ solution stack to enable flexible, secure timing and synchronization for Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) deployments. Building on its existing control data security and low power hardware acceleration capabilities, Lattice ORAN now facilitates tight synchronization for ORAN fronthaul interfaces compliant with key IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) standards and ITU (International Telecommunication Union) profiles to enhance the stack's ability to accelerate and secure current and next-gen customer applications.

With integrated mutual authentication to implement secure synchronization, the latest Lattice ORAN solution stack (v 1.1) includes support for:

  • IEEE Standards
    • IEEE Std 1588™-2019 default profile​
    • IEEE Std 802.1AS™-2020 for Time Sensitive Network (TSN)
  • ITU-T Telecom Profiles
    • Frequency synchronization (G.8265.1)​
    • Phase/time synchronization with full timing support (G.8275.1),​
    • Phase/time synchronization with partial timing support (G.8275.2)​
  • ITU-T Timing Characteristics of T-BC, T-TSC Class C (G.8273.2)

A new development platform based on Lattice FPGAs has also been added to the Lattice ORAN stack. The Secure Timing and Synchronization Kit with an FPGA board and timing-source board is designed to simplify testing, demonstration, and development of new telecommunications applications.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com

