Lattice Expands ORAN Solution Stack with Precision Timing and Secure Synchronization Support for 5G+ Network Infrastructure

— Adds IEEE 1588 protocol and ITU profile compliance to accelerate current and next-gen telecommunications applications —

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #5G—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today expanded its Lattice ORAN™ solution stack to enable flexible, secure timing and synchronization for Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) deployments. Building on its existing control data security and low power hardware acceleration capabilities, Lattice ORAN now facilitates tight synchronization for ORAN fronthaul interfaces compliant with key IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) standards and ITU (International Telecommunication Union) profiles to enhance the stack’s ability to accelerate and secure current and next-gen customer applications.

With integrated mutual authentication to implement secure synchronization, the latest Lattice ORAN solution stack (v 1.1) includes support for:

IEEE Standards IEEE Std 1588™-2019 default profile​ IEEE Std 802.1AS™-2020 for Time Sensitive Network (TSN)

ITU-T Telecom Profiles Frequency synchronization (G.8265.1)​ Phase/time synchronization with full timing support (G.8275.1),​ Phase/time synchronization with partial timing support (G.8275.2)​

ITU-T Timing Characteristics of T-BC, T-TSC Class C (G.8273.2)

A new development platform based on Lattice FPGAs has also been added to the Lattice ORAN stack. The Secure Timing and Synchronization Kit with an FPGA board and timing-source board is designed to simplify testing, demonstration, and development of new telecommunications applications.

