Latest Generation Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Metro Ethernet Switches Now MEF-Certified

Metro Ethernet Forum certifies OmniSwitches 6570M, 6560 & 6465T

COLOMBES, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions tailored to customers’ industries, has been certified by Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF), the global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers accelerating the digital transformation of enterprises, for its latest generation of Metro Ethernet switches.





Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise OmniSwitch® 6570M, OmniSwitch® 6560, and OmniSwitch® 6465T Ethernet Switches were rigorously tested and validated as conforming to the meticulous specifications for performance, assurance, and agility for MEF 3.0, meeting the needs of service providers, operators, Smart Cities and Enterprises.

MEF is a global federation of network, cloud, and technology providers working together to empower enterprise digital transformation. It enables dynamic, trusted, and certified services that empower enterprises to embrace their own digital transformation and grow their business.

MEF accreditation of Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise’s OmniSwitch models provides metro ethernet customers assurance that their user traffic can be safely carried across service provider networks in a flexible, resilient and scalable manner. All of the accredited switches are also optimised for Operations, Administration, and Maintenance (OAM) and users can easily identify flow-based issues, view QoS settings, analyse traffic patterns, and perform handover and on-demand testing and results monitoring.

Stephan Robineau, EVP, Network Business Division, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise commented: “Gaining MEF certification for our latest generation of ethernet switches is an important milestone for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and reflects our commitment to offering world-class network technology. It provides our customers peace of mind that their network solutions are optimised and enabling the best possible performance. We look forward to continuing to support our Metro Ethernet customers and further empower enterprise digital transformation.”

About Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise delivers the customised technology experiences enterprises need to make everything connect.

ALE provides digital-age networking, communications and cloud solutions with services tailored to ensure customers’ success, with flexible business models in the cloud, on premises, and hybrid. All solutions have built-in security and limited environmental impact.

Over 100 years of innovation have made Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise a trusted advisor to more than a million customers all over the world.

With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.

www.al-enterprise.com | LinkedIn | X | Facebook | Instagram

Contacts

Carine Bowen

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Global press



press@al-enterprise.com