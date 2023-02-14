Last Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts for Aging Loved Ones According to America’s leading Alzheimer’s and aging-in-place expert Lisa M. Cini

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the population ages, more and more of us are looking for ways to stay in our homes safely. Give some love to your aging loved ones with Valentine’s gifts that don’t come with an expiration date.

Cini says, “According to the latest study published in McKnight Senior Living, functional limitations decline among older adults during activities of daily living compared with a decade earlier. And their lack of mobility can truly stress their adult children and caregivers.”

Here are a few gift ideas for your mom, dad and grands that will last beyond flowers and candy this Valentine’s Day:

Listen to your heart: The NOWATCH Smartwatch isn’t your typical smartwatch. Instead of displaying time or notifications, it displays health data gathered through a variety of sensors that record heart rate, steps, sleep, and the output of your sweat glands. It even monitors stress levels and recommends de-stressing techniques when it detects stress may be getting worse. Fall in love: …but not with your floor, with nobi, a lamp that detects falls. With a unique bird’s eye view of an entire room, Nobi immediately sends an alert giving peace of mind to older adults, their families, and caregivers. A Piece of You: Give the gift of you with Loop, a personal Wi-Fi display that keeps your loved one connected with you, family and friends through photo, video, and video chat. It’s easy to use with the FREE Loop app and comes with a battery life that lasts. Put a smile on their face: Hapbee (“Happy”) is the world’s first wearable that lets you feel calm, alert, focused, relaxed or sleepy on command – all with just a few taps on your smartphone. Sit back and relax: The Bathtub Caddy & Laptop Bed Desk is the only tray you need. Expands up to 42.5″ to fit any size tub and comes with height-adjustable folding legs, allowing it to transform easily into a bed tray for the ultimate comfort.

“Consider giving your aging parents, grandparents, and other seniors in your life a Valentine’s Day gift that will provide them the gift of independence and freedom through life-changing technology to improve their quality of life, and help them move from fear to freedom,” adds Cini.

Interior designer and aging expert Lisa M. Cini is the award-winning President / CEO of Mosaic Design Studio and author of BOOM: The Baby Boomers Guide to Leveraging Technology so that you can Preserve Your Independent Lifestyle & Thrive; The Future is Here: Senior Living Re-imagined, and Hive, The Simple Guide to Multigenerational Living: How Our Family Makes it Work. Lisa Cini has transformed the Columbus Woodland Manor Mansion into the Werner House, a Futuristic Technology Lab/Showplace Airbnb for guests to experience the latest in-home living, showcasing technology that safely enables aging in place and independent living at home. Lisa is also the founder of BestLivingTech.com offering tech products that help seniors embrace aging and living independently.

