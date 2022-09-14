<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Last Call: Light Reading’s Leading Lights Awards Deadline for Submissions Is 16 September

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LLAwards–Light Reading (https://www.lightreading.com/), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, today announced that entry deadline for Light Reading’s Leading Lights awards program is Friday, September 16, 2022 at 11:59pm EST.

The Leading Lights is Light Reading’s flagship awards program, returning for its 18th year to recognize the industry’s top companies and their executives for outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies and innovation.

This year’s program features several updated awards categories, with several categories covering outstanding use cases. The use case categories give service providers, cloud providers and technology suppliers a chance to provide real examples of their innovative tech, strategies and services in action.

The Leading Lights finalists will be announced on Friday, October 7. The Leading Lights Winners will be announced via a special online video presentation in November. Light Reading’s annual cocktail party to celebrate the contest’s finalists and winners will be held in December to coincide with the 5G Transport and OpenRAN North America events in New York.

