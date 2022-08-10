Largest U.S. Student Housing Operator Landmark Properties Selects Tour24 to Offer Self-Guided Tours for Tens of Thousands of Units in 90 Communities

As colleges fully open in-person for the first time in three years, demand for housing is greater than ever

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tour24, an on-demand platform that offers renters an easy way to tour apartments on their own even when leasing offices are closed and gives property management teams the ability to seamlessly manage tours, today announced that it has been selected by Landmark Properties as its exclusive provider of self-guided tours. Landmark is a fully integrated real estate firm specializing in the development, construction, acquisition, and management of high-quality residential living communities and is the most active student housing developer in the nation whose portfolio includes 90 residential communities and 57,000 beds under management.

Offering on-demand convenience that caters to the college-age demographic, 62% of Tour24’s self-guided tours occur the same day they are scheduled and 24% of tours start within 15 minutes of scheduling. This is critical in 2022 as colleges and universities experience record enrollment and unprecedented demand for services, including housing for students.

“Landmark is excited to launch portfolio-wide access to self-guided tours via the Tour24 platform,” said Landmark Executive Vice President of Marketing and Management Services, Rob Dinwiddie. “We are committed to offering flexible tour experience options to our future residents and the Tour24 platform allows us to leverage technology to supplement our in-person tour efforts during business hours and flexibility to offer more after-hours tours across the portfolio.”

“Tour24 and Landmark are aligned in our mission to deliver unrivaled service and experience to our clients,” said Georgianna W. Oliver, CEO of Tour24. “Self-guided tours are a ‘must-have’ for today’s renters and we are excited to work with Landmark to bring this to life in their portfolio. This fall is going to be very different compared to what we saw over the last few years because of the pandemic, and demand for quality housing is soaring. Property managers and leasing agents are facing a lot of pressure, and we are looking forward to helping Landmark eliminate barriers to filling units quickly and efficiently.”

About Tour24

Tour24 is the award-winning platform that partners with multifamily operators to offer self-guided tours. By focusing on easy access, custom interactive and audio/visual tour experience and seamless integration with existing tech stacks, Tour24 is the most comprehensive solution on the market. Providing high-quality, consistent coverage when offices are closed or leasing teams are unavailable, Tour24 optimizes a community’s leasing resources. Led by a high-caliber team of industry experts, Tour24 delivers more traffic, more tours and ultimately more leases. The company is based in Boston and is privately held. Learn more at tour24now.com.

About Landmark Properties

Headquartered in Athens, Ga., with an office in Atlanta, Landmark Properties is a fully integrated real estate firm, specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of high-quality residential communities. With more than $8.9 billion assets under management, Landmark’s portfolio includes nearly 90 residential communities across the country with approximately 57,000 beds under management. Additionally, Landmark benefits from an active development pipeline with16 student and multifamily projects under construction with an estimated value at $3.1 billion. Landmark’s mission is to be the leader in development, construction, operations, and investment management of luxury housing communities, by delivering unrivaled service and experience to residents, partners, and employees. For more information, visit www.landmark properties.com.

