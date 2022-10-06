Largest Lead Health Home in New York State Chooses Foothold as Its Technology Partner

The Health Home Divisions of Sun River Health and Community Healthcare Network Have Merged to Form Skyward Health, the Largest Lead Health Home in New York State, and Have Selected Foothold as Their Technology Partner

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Foothold Technology (“Foothold”) announced a new partnership with Skyward Health (“Skyward”). This partnership will enable Skyward to oversee the Health Home care of 30,000 members across 15 counties in New York State.

Skyward’s goal is to eliminate the health equity gaps and support full access to high-quality and equitable health care for all members in its Health Home. Essential to achieving this goal is the ability to capture and easily analyze the right data at the right time. Skyward selected Foothold — the technology partner to five of the state’s six largest lead Health Homes — to contribute to these efforts. Foothold provides the only software platform that simultaneously handles Health Home care management and billing, which will be particularly important as Skyward positions itself for upcoming changes to the state’s Medicaid delivery system and for value-based payment arrangements.

“Skyward Health will be the champion that Medicaid members with chronic conditions deserve, one that simplifies an overly complex health system and advocates for every patient’s medical, emotional and social needs. Partnering with Foothold allows us to coordinate and analyze vast amounts of data and get the concise insights we need. Their experience has made it easy for our care coordinators to provide top-level service to our members,” said Andrea Hopkins, Executive Director of Skyward Health.

“We’re thrilled to support Skyward in their mission-critical work as New York State’s largest lead Health Home. Skyward’s selection of Foothold Care Management represents a tremendous stamp of approval of the solution we’ve delivered to our customers, and more importantly, provides us with a fantastic partner that will help us continue to scale and improve. We couldn’t be more excited to continue working with Andrea and the rest of the Skyward team, especially as the role of New York State Health Homes continues to evolve and expand,” said Tyler Hoffman, CEO of Foothold Technology.

About Foothold: Foothold Technology is a leading software provider for human services organizations across the United States, with its biggest footprint in New York. Foothold’s suite of cloud-based products includes a federally certified EHR, a Homeless Management Information System (HMIS), a Health Home care management and billing platform, and data warehousing & analytics tools. Today, Foothold supports more than 1,100 human service organizations across the United States and its territories. With its Health Home care management and billing platform — Foothold Care Management (FCM) — Foothold works with nearly 60% of the members served by the state’s Health Home program, and with five of the state’s six largest lead Health Homes. With modern software and passionate people, Foothold Technology works to transform how we care for each other.

About Skyward Health: The Health Home model grew out of the Affordable Care Act to decrease costly preventable health care costs and hospitalizations for Medicaid members with complex medical and mental health needs. Rather than forcing patients to navigate the health system on their own, care management agencies employ professionals who coordinate every aspect of care for Health Home members. This includes coordinating medical care, mental health, housing, social services and other vital needs. Lead Health Home agencies like Skyward Health provide services and support to care management agencies such as billing, staff training, quality management and improvement and compliance oversight. Skyward also will work closely with managed care plans to address social needs, improve engagement in care and optimize clinical outcomes for members.

