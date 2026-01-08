Lambda Appoints Leonard Speiser as Chief Operating Officer

Former co-founder and CEO of Clover brings deep experience in scaling mission-critical infrastructure.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lambda, the Superintelligence Cloud, today announced the appointment of Leonard Speiser as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Speiser will lead day-to-day operations and drive the execution of Lambda's strategy to deploy, operate, and own supercomputers used by the world's largest companies.

Speiser brings more than a decade of experience founding and operating complex, capital-intensive, and mission-critical technology businesses. As a former co-founder and CEO of Clover, he helped scale the company into one of the fastest-growing point-of-sale platforms in history. Clover now processes over $300 billion in credit card transactions a year. Earlier in his career, Speiser held roles at Intuit, eBay, and Yahoo, and worked in technology corporate finance and M&A at Credit Suisse First Boston. He is a graduate of MIT and has long been an investor and supporter of AI companies.

"Leonard joining Lambda is an amazing opportunity to work with a fellow founder who has built a company from the ground up," said Stephen Balaban, co-founder and CEO of Lambda. "Leonard is a keen and thoughtful operator who has built technology used by millions of people. It's an honor to welcome him to the team."

Speiser’s appointment comes as Lambda continues to expand its leadership in AI infrastructure, serving tens of thousands of customers. The company recently announced a $1.5B+ Series E fundraise to help enable Lambda’s development of superintelligence cloud infrastructure.

"Lambda's differentiated position as an AI pure-player, combined with their deep expertise and modular datacenter architecture, positions them to deliver the global-scale compute that has the potential to power humanity's AI future,” said Speiser. “I'm excited to help grow these critical operations."

About Lambda

Lambda, The Superintelligence Cloud, is a leader in AI cloud infrastructure.

Founded in 2012 by machine learning engineers published at NeurIPS and SPIE, Lambda builds supercomputers for AI training and inference.

Our customers range from AI researchers to enterprises and hyperscalers.

Lambda's mission is to make compute as ubiquitous as electricity and give everyone the power of superintelligence. One person, one GPU.

