LA Theatre Week Promotes Affordable Access to Over 75 Productions

New annual event makes the performing arts more accessible in the Los Angeles, Orange County, and Inland Empire areas with tickets as low as $20

Special early access starts February 27 at theatreweek.com/los-angeles

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LA Theatre Week, a two-week-long celebration of the performing arts, will be happening from March 13 to 26. With tickets to more than 75 productions starting at just $20, beginning on February 27th, audiences will be able to experience high-caliber shows at prices that democratize access to the best of LA culture.

With the performing arts and live events still struggling to secure pre-pandemic audience attendance, this initiative supports cultivating the next generation of theatregoers by making the arts more accessible. According to a recent survey by ticketing provider Goldstar, only 25% of respondents in the greater Los Angeles area who attended a live event in the past year saw a theatrical performance; 62% cited tickets being too expensive as a reason they might not attend live events. Many consumers don’t realize that a trip to the theatre can cost the same as a trip to the movies, and with over 45 productions priced at $20 and under, there’s truly a dynamic show for everyone, ranging from comedies, to dramas, to musicals, and more.

“Theatre and the performing arts add meaning, purpose, and connection to our lives,” said Katie Junod, General Manager of presenting company Goldstar. “As many of us live more of our lives digitally, we shouldn’t lose sight of the importance of live performing arts as a way to gather with our community. While Los Angeles is known for its contribution to film, Theatre Week is the perfect vehicle to remind both new and established audiences of what exceptional stage performances exist locally.”

Behind cost, 49% of respondents in the Goldstar survey pointed to commute time as the reason they might not purchase tickets to live events. During LA Theatre Week, no one is far from a great live performance — throughout the campaign, there will be unprecedented access to shows all over Greater Los Angeles. Participating shows and performing arts organizations include musicals such as 1776 (Ahmanson Theatre), Hairspray (Dolby Theatre c/o Broadway in Hollywood, Segerstrom), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (La Mirada Theatre), Chicago (Segerstrom), the new production of The Secret Garden (Ahmanson Theatre), Spring Awakening (East West Players), and the World Premiere of A Transparent Musical (Mark Taper Forum). A wide variety of plays — both classic and new — are on offer, including Manuel Puig’s Kiss of the Spider Woman (A Noise Within), Anna Deavere Smith’s Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 (Mark Taper Forum), Coleman ’72 (South Coast Rep), and Stew (Pasadena Playhouse).

For the full list of productions and to purchase tickets starting 2/27, visit www.theatreweek.com/los-angeles.

About Theatre Week

Since 2016, TodayTix Group brands have hosted Theatre Week events in the US and the UK to generate interest in the performing arts, cultivate new audiences, and fill venues. These events give audiences the opportunity to experience high-caliber shows at affordable prices to ignite a lifelong passion for the performing arts.

About TodayTix Group

TodayTix Group is the global e-commerce leader for cultural experiences. TodayTix Group designs frictionless e-commerce experiences via innovative product design and industry-leading technology. Through its powerful consumer matchmaking technology and expansive portfolio of brands, including TodayTix, Secret Cinema, Goldstar, and Show-Score, TTG has an intimate understanding of its millions of customers, allowing TTG to optimize partner relationships by providing unparalleled access to engaged audiences, generating meaningful revenue, and transforming the way tickets are sold. And with an ever-expanding global network of 20,000 theatres, producers, and cultural institutions, frictionless technology, and vast data and insights, TodayTix Group is at the forefront of the digital transformation of culture. To learn more, visit www.todaytixgroup.com.

Contacts

Media

Tim Choy



t.choy@dcpublicity.com

323-697-5309