Home Business Wire L3Harris Technologies to Announce Second Quarter Results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Business Wire

L3Harris Technologies to Announce Second Quarter Results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

di Business Wire

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results.

The dial-in numbers for the teleconference are (U.S.) 877-407-6184 and (International) 201-389-0877, and participants will be directed to an operator. Please allow at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference. Participants are encouraged to listen via webcast and view management’s supporting slide presentation, which will be broadcast live at L3Harris.com. A recording of the call will be available on the L3Harris website, beginning at approximately 12 p.m. ET on August 3.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

Contacts

Rajeev Lalwani
Investor Relations

Rajeev.Lalwani@L3Harris.com
321-727-9383

Jim Burke
Media Relations

Jim.Burke@L3Harris.com
321-727-9131

Articoli correlati

CM Life Sciences and Sema4 Announce Release of Definitive Proxy Statement for July 21 Shareholder Meeting to Vote on Business Combination

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CM Life Sciences (Nasdaq: CMLF), a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, sponsored by affiliates of Casdin...
Continua a leggere

Jeunesse Garners 18 Telly Awards in 2021 Competition

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global direct selling company Jeunesse® has received 5 Gold, 9 Silver, and 4 Bronze Telly Awards...
Continua a leggere

Finoa Prepares for Next Phase of Growth with Three New C-Suite Talents

Business Wire Business Wire -
Following on the heels of its $22 million Series A funding, the digital asset custodian announces a new Managing...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

CM Life Sciences and Sema4 Announce Release of Definitive Proxy Statement for July 21...

Business Wire