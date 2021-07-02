L3Harris Technologies to Announce Second Quarter Results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results.

The dial-in numbers for the teleconference are (U.S.) 877-407-6184 and (International) 201-389-0877, and participants will be directed to an operator. Please allow at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference. Participants are encouraged to listen via webcast and view management’s supporting slide presentation, which will be broadcast live at L3Harris.com. A recording of the call will be available on the L3Harris website, beginning at approximately 12 p.m. ET on August 3.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

Contacts

Rajeev Lalwani

Investor Relations



Rajeev.Lalwani@L3Harris.com

321-727-9383

Jim Burke

Media Relations



Jim.Burke@L3Harris.com

321-727-9131