L3Harris Technologies Sets Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) will release financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The company’s third quarter results will be published in an investor letter, issued at approximately 4:30 p.m. EDT and made available at L3Harris.com.

Friday, October 28, 2022, company leadership will host a call at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The call will last approximately 45 minutes and be focused on questions and answers.

The dial-in numbers for the teleconference are (U.S.) 877-407-6184 and (international) 201-389-0877, and participants will be directed to an operator. Please allow at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference. Participants are encouraged to listen via webcast at L3Harris.com. A recording of the call will be available on L3Harris.com, beginning at approximately 12 p.m. EDT on October 28.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Rajeev Lalwani
Investor Relations

Rajeev.Lalwani@L3Harris.com
321-727-9383

Media Contact:
Paul Swiergosz
Corporate

Paul.Swiergosz@L3Harris.com
321-378-5631

