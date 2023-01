L3Harris Releases Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) today announced its fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 results in an investor letter, posted to the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.

L3Harris Chair & CEO, Chris Kubasik, and CFO, Michelle Turner, will host an approximately 45-minute call on January 27, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. EST focused on questions and answers.

To access the teleconference, participants in the U.S. may call 877-407-6184, while international participants may call 201-389-0877. All callers will be directed to an operator. Please connect to the teleconference at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. Participants can also listen via webcast at L3Harris.com.

A recording of the call will be available on L3Harris.com at approximately 12 p.m. EST on January 27, 2023.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is a Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our 46,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.

Contacts

Rajeev Lalwani

Investor Relations



Rajeev.Lalwani@L3Harris.com

321-727-9383

Paul Swiergosz

Media Relations



Paul.Swiergosz@L3Harris.com

321-378-5631