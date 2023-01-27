<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire L3Harris Releases Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
Business Wire

L3Harris Releases Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

di Business Wire

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) today announced its fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 results in an investor letter, posted to the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.

L3Harris Chair & CEO, Chris Kubasik, and CFO, Michelle Turner, will host an approximately 45-minute call on January 27, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. EST focused on questions and answers.

To access the teleconference, participants in the U.S. may call 877-407-6184, while international participants may call 201-389-0877. All callers will be directed to an operator. Please connect to the teleconference at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. Participants can also listen via webcast at L3Harris.com.

A recording of the call will be available on L3Harris.com at approximately 12 p.m. EST on January 27, 2023.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is a Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our 46,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.

Contacts

Rajeev Lalwani
Investor Relations

Rajeev.Lalwani@L3Harris.com
321-727-9383

Paul Swiergosz
Media Relations

Paul.Swiergosz@L3Harris.com
321-378-5631

Articoli correlati

YA YA YA Indeed – Turtle Beach, ROCCAT, & DrDisRespect Strike Firm Handshake to Continue the Momentum

Business Wire Business Wire -
Best-Selling, Award-Winning Turtle Beach & ROCCAT Gaming Accessories Continue as the Official Eradicating Gear for the World’s Premier Mustached...
Continua a leggere

Yelp Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, announced that it will...
Continua a leggere

Carvana to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 and Host Quarterly Conference Call on February 23

Business Wire Business Wire -
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced it will...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

YA YA YA Indeed – Turtle Beach, ROCCAT, & DrDisRespect Strike Firm Handshake to...

Business Wire