L3Harris Elects Retired Four-Star General Ed Rice to Board of Directors

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) today announced that retired Air Force General Edward A. Rice, Jr., former commander of the U.S. Air Force Air Education and Training Command, has been elected to its Board of Directors.





“General Rice brings an extensive background in military operations and national security to the board, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, Chair and CEO, L3Harris. “As the DoD sees China as our nation’s pacing threat, Ed’s experience and insights will be of immense value as we work to help our customers meet these challenges.”

Across his 35-year Air Force career, Rice served with distinction as a general officer, including commanding U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force, serving as vice commander of Pacific Air Forces, and serving as commander of 13th Air Force.

Rice, 66, earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy, a master’s degree in aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and a master’s degree in national security policy studies from the U.S. Naval War College.

“I’m honored to join the L3Harris board so that I can help shape the company as it continues to provide solutions that bring crucial support to the nation across all domains,” said Rice.

A biography and photo for Ed Rice can be found here.

