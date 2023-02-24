<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire L3Harris Elects Retired Four-Star General Ed Rice to Board of Directors
Business Wire

L3Harris Elects Retired Four-Star General Ed Rice to Board of Directors

di Business Wire

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) today announced that retired Air Force General Edward A. Rice, Jr., former commander of the U.S. Air Force Air Education and Training Command, has been elected to its Board of Directors.


“General Rice brings an extensive background in military operations and national security to the board, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, Chair and CEO, L3Harris. “As the DoD sees China as our nation’s pacing threat, Ed’s experience and insights will be of immense value as we work to help our customers meet these challenges.”

Across his 35-year Air Force career, Rice served with distinction as a general officer, including commanding U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force, serving as vice commander of Pacific Air Forces, and serving as commander of 13th Air Force.

Rice, 66, earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy, a master’s degree in aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and a master’s degree in national security policy studies from the U.S. Naval War College.

“I’m honored to join the L3Harris board so that I can help shape the company as it continues to provide solutions that bring crucial support to the nation across all domains,” said Rice.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is a Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our 46,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.

A biography and photo for Ed Rice can be found here.

Contacts

Steven Barany
Investor Relations

Steven.Barany@L3Harris.com
321-724-3755

Paul Swiergosz
L3Harris Media Relations

Paul.Swiergosz@L3Harris.com
321-378-5631

Articoli correlati

VertexGraph brings Zero Trust Network Access 2.0 (ZTNA 2.0) to remote drive mapping

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VertexGraph introduces its capability that helps businesses apply Zero Trust Network Access 2.0 (ZTNA 2.0) to remote...
Continua a leggere

Loop Media Launches Exclusive Fail Patrol and America’s Funniest Home Videos Channels On Loop TV

Business Wire Business Wire -
Further Establishing Loop TV as The Leading Music Video and Entertainment TV Service for Businesses GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loop Media, Inc....
Continua a leggere

FitXR Releases New Pop Music Collection to Help Fuel Your Next Workout

Business Wire Business Wire -
The most comprehensive VR fitness app now offers new options to help you break a sweat NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

VertexGraph brings Zero Trust Network Access 2.0 (ZTNA 2.0) to remote drive mapping

Business Wire