L3Harris Announces Quarterly Dividend

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has approved an increase in the company’s per share quarterly cash dividend rate from $1.20 to $1.25 commencing with the dividend for the first quarter of the year, payable March 20, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 6, 2026. The dividend corresponds to an increase in the annualized rate from $4.80 to $5.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

