Kyruus Announces Acquisition of Leading Digital Patient Engagement Company, Epion Health

Combined company will offer the most comprehensive patient access and engagement solutions in the market

BOSTON & HOBOKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kyruus, the leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for healthcare organizations, today announced it will acquire Epion Health, a leader in digital patient engagement solutions. The two companies will join forces to offer healthcare organizations and providers a one-stop shop for patient access and engagement solutions.

“Epion Health is a trusted partner to hundreds of health systems and medical practices,” said Graham Gardner, M.D., Kyruus CEO and Founder. “By bringing our solutions together, we are uniquely positioned to deliver an end-to-end offering that makes it easy for patients to find and schedule care, complete pre-visit tasks, and meaningfully engage with their providers regardless of where they begin their search.”

The combined entity will serve more than 500 health systems and medical groups, with a suite of tools for provider data management, provider search, scheduling, pre-visit intake, and payment collection. In addition, Epion’s customers will have the opportunity to syndicate provider profiles and attract new patients through search engines, health plan directories, and other online locations where people search for care.

“This is a win for our customers who will now have a broader offering of solutions for their patients, including scheduling, while receiving the same high level of care and service Epion has provided over the years,” said Joe Blewitt, Epion CEO. “The powerful combination of our platforms will make connecting with patients easier for providers and healthcare organizations of all sizes, in all markets, driving engagement in high-quality care that is convenient, accessible, and efficient.”

Kyruus—backed by an experienced set of investors, including Highland Capital Partners, Venrock, Francisco Partners, Providence Ventures, Cambia Health Solutions, UPMC Enterprises, and Salesforce Ventures—is acquiring Epion on the heels of record growth and the addition of HealthSparq in 2021.

“We continue to see a tremendous opportunity to partner with mission-driven organizations like Epion and HealthSparq to help improve the lives of patients and providers around the world,” noted Gardner. “I’m incredibly excited to welcome the Epion team to Kyruus and to accelerate our shared vision of a better healthcare system—one that’s transparent and accessible—where everyone gets the care they need.”

About Kyruus

Kyruus helps healthcare organizations connect people with the right care across their key access points. The company’s industry-defining provider search and scheduling platform enables leading health systems, hospitals, and medical groups nationwide—spanning more than 300,000 providers—to attract and retain patients with a modern and consistent access experience. Robust provider data management forms the foundation of the platform, helping people find the right providers and care settings for their needs based on rich, system-wide information. To extend its impact on care navigation, Kyruus acquired HealthSparq in 2021 to bridge payer and provider access channels like never before. For more on why A Better Match Means Better Care®, visit www.kyruus.com.

About Epion Health

Epion Health is a leader in digital patient engagement solutions that empower providers to deliver high-quality care that’s convenient, accessible, efficient and profitable. Their secure, HIPAA-compliant and HITRUST-certified platform makes it easy to connect with patients any time, from anywhere, at all points along the care journey. Epion’s commitment to innovation and exceptional customer service has made them a top-rated, trusted partner to healthcare organizations across the nation. For more information, visit www.epionhealth.com.

Brentwood Capital Advisors LLC is serving as lead financial advisor to Epion Health. D.A. Davidson & Co. is also serving as financial advisor to Epion Health. Cooley LLP is serving as Epion Health’s legal advisor.

