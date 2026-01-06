Kyocera Drives Mobility Forward with New AI, IoT, and Sensor Solutions at CES 2026

Visit Kyocera’s Booth (West Hall #6501) for Live Demonstrations of Advanced Mobility Technologies

KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyocera Corporation (President: Hideo Tanimoto; “Kyocera”)(TOKYO: 6971) will exhibit at CES 2026, one of the world’s largest technology trade shows, to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, from January 6 to 9, 2026.

This year’s highlights from Kyocera include Underwater Wireless Optical Communication (UWOC), enabling fast, stable data transmission underwater; a Triple-Lens AI-Based High-Resolution Depth Sensor for close-range imaging; a Wearable Aerial Display that enables smaller, lighter optical devices; and the OPTINITY® optoelectronic integrated module that contributes to faster, more energy-efficient, and space-saving data exchange for AI and autonomous driving applications.

The booth will further showcase a High-Resolution mmWave Sensor, a Phased Array Antenna Module demo (Kyocera International Inc.), and the first U.S. unveiling of the Real-Time Interactive Caption Display System Cotopat (Kyocera Document Solutions Inc.), underlining Kyocera’s broad innovation across key industries.

Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971, https://global.kyocera.com/), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as “advanced ceramics”). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, smart energy systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2025, the company’s consolidated sales revenue totaled 2 trillion yen (approx. US$13.5 billion*). Kyocera is ranked #1,123 on Forbes magazine’s 2025 “Global 2000” list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies, and has been named among “The World’s 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies” by The Wall Street Journal.

*Conversion is provided based on TTM as of March 31, 2025

