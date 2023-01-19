KV Power Announces Recapitalization and Subsequent Acquisition of Station Electric

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rock Hill Capital (“Rock Hill”) is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, KV Power, LLC (“KV Power” or the “Company”), led by Founder and CEO, Bryan Hoffman, has completed a recapitalization and partnership with Warren Equity Partners (“Warren Equity”).

“ We have enjoyed significant growth during our partnership with Rock Hill and look forward to further expansion with Warren Equity as our partners,” stated Bryan Hoffman. “ We see opportunities to expand into new service lines and geographies serving our diversified utility customers,” he continued.

“ It has been a pleasure to be partners with Bryan and the team at KV Power. Both Rock Hill and Bryan share the same goal of continuous growth while providing ever improving service to our customers, and we are excited to remain involved with the Company moving forward. We believe Warren Equity is the ideal partner to accelerate growth and enhance value for KV’s stakeholders,” said Randall B. Hale, Founder and Managing Director of Rock Hill.

Following the closing of the recapitalization, KV Power completed the acquisition of Station Electric (“Station”) based in California. Regarding the acquisition, Mr. Hoffman commented, “ Station represents a compelling next step in our growth strategy through both acquisitions and organic growth and provides new opportunities to capitalize on KV Power’s existing expertise.”

Piper Sandler & Co. served as the exclusive financial advisor and Winston & Strawn, LLP provided legal representation to KV Power. Romanchuk & Co. served as the exclusive financial advisor to Station Electric.

About KV Power

KV Power, founded in 2012 by Bryan Hoffman, is a complete electrical infrastructure solutions company focused principally on the electrical transmission infrastructure, distribution, substation and electrical automation & instrumentation services to utilities and infrastructure owners. Additional information on KV Power’s offerings can be found at www.kv-p.com.

About Station Electric

Station Electric, based in California, is a general engineering contractor specializing in substation construction that has experience with aerial and overhead, underground, transition, distribution and generation projects. Additional information about Station can be found at www.stationelectric.com.

About Rock Hill Capital

Rock Hill Capital, founded in 2007 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a private equity firm that invests in small-to-lower middle market companies located in the South and Southeast United States. Rock Hill focuses on companies in the industrial products and services industries. Take a deeper look at Rock Hill Capital and what makes our investments successful by visiting www.rockhillcap.com.

