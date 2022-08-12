KuCoin Labs Advances Metaverse Exploration by Incubating Univers Network

VICTORIA, Seychelles–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KuCoin Labs, the investment and incubation arm of the KuCoin ecosystem, has officially announced its proceeding incubation programme with Univers Network, a metaverse infrastructure project designed to empower communities and revolutionize Web-3.





As an independent metaverse project designing infrastructure tools to enable interoperability across virtual worlds, Univers Network has over 50+ developers from its team based in Paris, France, working in both blockchain and game engines to develop an SDK that will allow for metaverse interconnectivity.

The Univers Network is developing a proprietary mechanism called ‘Choose-to-Earn’, which will connect developers and users while creating value for the user bases of both projects involved. Its Decentralized Publishing Company (DPC) will be launched later this year, with additional projects and development studios to be involved in their ecosystem.

Another main focus for the Univers Network in 2022 will be the unification of game engines, bringing E-Sports to the blockchain, with the goal of redefining the way humans interact with virtual worlds.

“KuCoin Labs aims to enhance Web-2 entrepreneurs’ understanding and adoption of Web-3. KuCoin Labs is advising Univers Network in various aspects, sharing knowledge regarding Web-3 community incentives, technical structures, business strategy, marketing orientations, fundraising, as well as go-to-market plans, etc,” stated Lou YU, Head of KuCoin Labs.

In the future, KuCoin Labs will explore potential and diversified collaborations with Univers Network, which will grant it the scalability and resources required to be the leading innovative and metaverse infrastructure solution.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform focused on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets. Currently, it provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P fiat trading, Futures trading, staking, and lending to its 20 million users in 207 countries and regions.

In 2022, KuCoin raised over $150 million in investments through a pre-Series B Round, bringing total investments to $170 million with Round A combined, at a total valuation of $10 billion. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges, according to CoinMarketCap. In 2021 Forbes named KuCoin one of the Best Crypto Exchanges. In 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the Best Crypto App for enthusiasts. For more information, please, visit https://www.kucoin.com.

About KuCoin Labs

Since its launch in May 2018, the KuCoin investment and incubation program has brought together a group of crypto experts for in-depth market research, analysis, investment, and incubation in the crypto industry. KuCoin Labs has diversified investments into early-stage projects to help project owners achieve sustainable growth and success in the decentralized world.

For more information, please visit https://www.kucoin.com/land/kucoinlabs

About Univers Network

The Univers Network is an independent metaverse project designing infrastructure tools to enable interoperability across virtual worlds. It is providing a suite of tools and SDKs to create and connect the first true metaverse.

Univers’ core values are based on the importance of freedom in the metaverse that will be expressed through technology capable of engine interoperability, a blockchain SDK for developers, and a robust DeFi infrastructure.

For more information, visit https://www.univers.io/

Contacts

Emma Haul



media@kucoin.com