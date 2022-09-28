KuCoin Celebrates 5th Anniversary, Announces Expansion Plans and Commemorative Events 

VICTORIA, Seychelles–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin is celebrating its fifth anniversary and announcing commemorative events while outlining its strategy for the coming years.





5-year highlights

Since its founding in 2017, KuCoin has expanded from its original seven co-founders to a highly effective team of over 1,000 people across the globe, scaling 142 times. The exchange currently serves 20 million crypto users across more than 200 countries. Along with the rapid growth in the number of users, the cumulative trading volume of the KuCoin platform has exceeded $2 trillion, with the highest single-day trading volume exceeding $30 billion.

As the number one altcoin exchange, KuCoin supports more than 700 coins and 1200 trading pairs, providing users with a wealth of investment targets and options. In addition, KuCoin has built one of the largest crypto communities in the world, supporting 23 languages and over 1 million community members. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges, according to CoinMarketCap. In 2022, The Ascent and Forbes named KuCoin the Best Crypto App for enthusiasts and one of the best crypto exchanges of 2022 respectively.

User-centric approach

To meet the needs of various users and provide a better trading experience, KuCoin has been continuously enriching its product line. Together with its Trading Bot automatic trading function, KuCoin offers Spot Grid, Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA), Futures Grid, Smart Rebalance, and Infinity Grid products. In 2022, KuCoin futures broke into the list of top 5 Global Futures Exchanges with its peak daily trading volumes surpassing $10 billion. And KuCoin Pool also became the world’s top 10 largest Bitcoin mining pool, having increased its computing power by 500% in 2022.

KuCoin is also continuing to expand its efforts in Web3 with the release of Wonderland – an interactive NFT launch platform designed for crypto and traditional games. Another recent product is Windvane – a one-stop and inclusive decentralized NFT marketplace that supports mainstream NFT blockchains. The KuCoin Wallet flagship product was officially launched in June to provide users with a secure and convenient multi-chain crypto wallet.

Making crypto mainstream

Globalization has always been one of KuCoin’s core policies, earning it the title of the “People’s Exchange.” In light of changing market realities, KuCoin is planning to launch the long-term “Glocal (Global + Local)” strategy, foreseeing the establishment of regional headquarters in Bangkok, Hong Kong, Dubai, and other regions. About 200 new positions will be opened in Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, and Dubai at the first “Glocal” stage.

Protecting the interests of users is a top priority for KuCoin, forcing the exchange to adjust to the operational environment and related regulations. The exchange’s experts are currently finalizing a flexible strategy that meets current realities, one that will allow KuCoin to support all users, giving them free and unrestricted access to digital assets.

Commemorative events

KuCoin will launch a series of events starting from September 28, 2022, to thank users for their support. The events include trading campaigns, Buy BTC/ETH/KCS with a 10% discount, 5th Anniversary Limited Edition NFTs, and more.

The release of Mystery Boxes is one of the planned events. Owning any one of the boxes of two different rarity levels gives users a chance to be whitelisted on the Windvane Launchpad.

Another is the My Crypto Story with KuCoin event, which allows users to write down their stories about crypto by October 11 to share a total prize pool of $20,000. The user with the highest number of votes will win up to $2,000. In addition, those who participate in the voting will have the opportunity to share a $5,000 prize pool.

Lastly, the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) will jointly hold KCC Beowulf – the first major Web3 event together with KuCoin Wallet and Windvane. KCC Beowulf is a 7-week interacting activity with more than 20 projects deployed on KCC, including decentralized exchanges (DEX), lending protocols, wallets, cross-chain bridges, and Web-3.0 protocols, participating.

Onwards

The KuCoin exchange is delighted to share such a moment with its users and is proud to have come the long path to global scaling built on trust, security, user-centricity, and innovation. KuCoin will continue to develop and provide more opportunities for its users to explore Web3 space for years to come.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform focused on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets. Currently, it provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P fiat trading, Futures trading, staking, and lending to its 20 million users in 207 countries and regions.

In 2022, KuCoin raised over $150 million in investments through a pre-Series B Round, bringing total investments to $170 million with Round A combined, at a total valuation of $10 billion. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges, according to CoinMarketCap. In 2021 Forbes named KuCoin one of the Best Crypto Exchanges. In 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the Best Crypto App for enthusiasts. For more information, please visit https://www.kucoin.com.

