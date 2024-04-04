KTC Announces the Launch of Its Full Range of IoT-ready nepros-ID Tools at MRO Americas 2024

KYOTO, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KTC (TOKYO:5966), Japan’s No.1 industrial tool manufacturer, introduces nepros-ID, a revolutionary line of IoT-ready tools poised to transform tool management in the aerospace and MRO industries. This groundbreaking innovation will debut at MRO Americas in Chicago this April.





IoT for FOD Prevention



nepros-ID tools are conceived from the drawing board as part of active FOD prevention strategies. They feature IoT tool control technology embedded at the point of manufacturing.

Craftmanship and Innovation in Tools since 1950



nepros-ID integrates advanced RF-technology pioneered by Xerafy, a leading manufacturer of industrial RFID tags, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of tool management.



This integration signifies the convergence of KTC’s storied legacy of excellence in tool manufacturing and Xerafy’s innovative RF technologies, bringing ‘Connected Tools’ to the market to redefine industry benchmarks.

Complete Tool Sets for MRO



The comprehensive range of hand tools allows for the assembly of complete tool sets suited to Aerospace, Aviation MRO, Nuclear, Railway, automotive and manufacturing industries.

Sockets account for up to 30% of tool inventory in aerospace and represent a significant challenge in inventory and FOD prevention. The nepros-ID sockets offer a groundbreaking solution to this long-standing industry problem.

IoT Tool Control



It also ensures compliance with industry regulations while reducing tool loss and improving operational efficiency. Its superior capabilities surpass traditional methods like barcodes, offering unmatched tool searching and detection, durability, long-range reading, and bulk scanning functionalities.

nepros-ID can seamlessly integrate with users’ existing tool management systems, providing scalability and ease of use for businesses. Cost-effective and promising significant return on investment, nepros-ID emerges as a strategic asset for enterprises seeking to optimize tool management processes.

In unveiling nepros-ID, KTC reaffirms its commitment to driving innovation and excellence, setting new benchmarks for Automated Tool Control solutions for MRO.

Mr. Shigeru Tanaka, the CEO of KTC, stated, “While KTC has pursued the digitization of measuring tools and the like, the nepros-ID series marks the world’s first tools with IoT functionality integrated at manufacturing. This initiative contributes significantly to our customers’ businesses and will undoubtedly leave a mark on the history of tools”.

Mr. Alfred Wong, the CEO of Xerafy, stated, “We are honored to have been selected by KTC to co-develop with them the next generation of connected tools. Their reputation in tool manufacturing is firmly established in very specialized industries. The last two years of working together showed us more: Their unwavering dedication to providing their customers with the best tool management technology.”

The nepros-ID tools are currently in use at MRO facilities in the US and Asia. The tools are available for pre-order from May, 2024.



For more information, please visit Booth #1585 at MRO Americas 2024 or email us.

About KTC:

Founded in 1950 in Kyoto, Japan, KTC holds traditional craftsmanship in high regard. The high functionality of KTC tools is accompanied by an inherent beauty. As Japan’s top tool manufacturer, KTC partners with the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team in the WRC. For more information, visit ktc.jp.

About Xerafy:

Xerafy is a global leader in RFID innovation and advanced tagging solutions. The company’s patented technologies enable asset tracking and inventory management in a variety of harsh environments. Xerafy’s RFID tags, labels, and sensors are used in mission-critical industries such as aviation, healthcare, oil and gas, industrial processes, intralogistics, and data centers. For more information, visit xerafy.com.

