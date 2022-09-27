<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire KRM22 Announces Billy Murray New CRO
Business Wire

KRM22 Announces Billy Murray New CRO

di Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#riskasalpha–KRM22 is a leading supplier of risk management software solutions. Their Global Risk Platform provides applications to help address firms’ market, compliance, operations, and technology risk challenges. They are pleased to announce the appointment of Billy Murray as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

In this new role, Billy will lead all aspects of revenue generation for the company and will play a critical role in driving strategic growth initiatives across all products and geographies.

Billy Murray brings more than 35 years of financial services experience and has held various senior management positions focused on business development and revenue optimisation. Most recently, he served as Head of UK Branch for Argon Financial. Before that, he held various leadership positions at GNI, MF Global and ED&F Man as well as being engaged as a consultant for Nasdaq.

Billy’s appointment is effective as of September 12 2022

About KRM22 plc

KRM22 helps capital market companies reduce the cost and complexity of risk management. The Global Risk Platform provides applications to help address firms’ market, compliance, operations and technology risk challenges and to manage their entire enterprise risk profile.

Capital markets companies’ partner with KRM22 to optimise risk management systems and processes, improving profitability and expanding opportunities to increase portfolio returns by leveraging risk as alpha.

KRM22 plc is listed on AIM and the Group is headquartered in London, with offices in several of the world’s major financial centres.

See more about KRM22 at www.krm22.com.

Contacts

Kim Suter, +44 203 740 3900

Articoli correlati

Gallium Semiconductor Unveils New GaN Transistor Product Portfolio

Business Wire Business Wire -
MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gallium Semiconductor, an innovative supplier of RF Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor solutions, today unveiled its broad portfolio of...
Continua a leggere

Marki Microwave Expands Millimeter Wave Portfolio with Series of High Performance Integrated Drive Mixers

Business Wire Business Wire -
Co-Packaging Technique Improves Mixer Performance While Reducing Design Time and Footprint MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--European Microwave Week – Marki Microwave®, innovator in...
Continua a leggere

New Blue Yonder Offerings Enable Omni-channel, Micro-fulfillment and Enhanced Warehouse Orchestration Capabilities

Business Wire Business Wire -
Offerings include industry-leading SaaS-based warehouse human-machine resource management and micro-fulfillment solutions SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With customer-centric and omni-channel fulfillment trends accelerating...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Arm annuncia le nomine di nuovi membri del Consiglio di amministrazione e del nuovo...

Business Wire