Krikey Accelerates Development Of Its New Web3 Metaverse Game With UserTesting

Leading XR and Web3 entertainment gaming studio utilizes UserTesting for human insights to help guide the creation of its newly released interactive NFT game built on the Flow blockchain

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$USER #CX—UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced that augmented reality NFT gaming startup, Krikey, has utilized UserTesting to help develop its newly launched project SolarPups. SolarPups is a new Web3 game built on the Flow blockchain. Krikey turned to the UserTesting® Human Insight Platform to query customers for nearly every aspect of the game including sketches of the SolarPups’ eyes, fur, tail and toe beans, as well as the website and game functionality. Knowing how customers feel about product concepts before launching development cycles can help companies develop products that bring joy to consumers. Leveraging human insight across the product development process paid off for SolarPups with a sold-out pre-sale of 200 NFT dogs within hours of launch. UserTesting will be buying their first NFTs, a custom litter of blue UserTesting SolarPups, and gifting them internally to employees.

“The most important voice in product development is the end user. We make sure that both developers and designers watch customer feedback videos to understand how people perceive the UX designs and game functionality,” said Jhanvi Shriram, CEO of Krikey. “UserTesting enables us to have a clear understanding of what our customers prefer and that helps us make product decisions that combine qualitative and quantitative data.”

Leveraging UserTesting in the digital product development process can help teams identify and validate ideas early on, and make smarter decisions that drive results like increasing customer retention while reducing costs. UserTesting helped the Krikey team listen to their customers and identify opportunities to innovate and differentiate their Web3 game.

UserTesting helps digital product teams discover problems quickly and accurately, such as issues with a shopping cart or user flow. Understanding customers’ preferences earlier in the development cycle helps mitigate risk while prioritizing what customers want and expect, providing greater confidence in the development process.

“The Krikey team is a great example of achieving success through using customer and market insights in the product development process. They truly understand the value and benefits of creating products that serve their customers’ preferences,” said Janelle Estes, Chief Insights Officer of UserTesting. “UserTesting is focused on ensuring companies are able to create products and services that help customers while mitigating risks and reducing costs. UserTesting can help companies identify what is needed at every step of the development process (from ideation and concept testing to prototyping, development, and app optimization). With Krikey, the company tested aspects of each SolarPup character to ensure greater success with the end product.”

About Krikey

Krikey is the company behind Web3 game SolarPups. They have partnered with Snapchat, T-Mobile, Google Maps, The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Foundation, Sony Pictures Entertainment and the National Audubon Society, building custom AR games for each brand partner and reaching 5M+ users. The Krikey app is ranked in the Top 25 Social Apps on the Google Play Store in India. Krikey was named to the Fast Company list of Best Apps and Games of 2020. For more information, please visit www.krikey.com and www.solarpups.com.

About UserTesting



UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting reduces guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has more than 2,500 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

