Kopin Achieves Important Defense OLED Deposition Milestones Including Market Leading Lifetime Brightness Exceeding 20,000 cd/m2

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) a leading provider of application-specific optical solutions and high-performance micro-displays for defense, enterprise, consumer, and medical products, today announced it has achieved two important milestones toward establishing “fabless” organic light emitting diode (OLED) display production for defense applications.





First, to meet the needs of its customers in the Defense and Security markets, Kopin is in the process of establishing an OLED deposition partner in a strong NATO-member European country through a transition effort that is scheduled to be production ready in 2024.

Second, as part of this activity Kopin’s deposition partner has completed initial life testing on representative samples and has achieved near-zero degradation in brightness performance after operating displays at brightness levels exceeding 20,000 cd/m2 for several thousand hours. In addition, the initial displays using Kopin proprietary backplane have been fabricated and are entering into performance validation testing.

Kopin has developed a series of high-performance OLED displays that incorporate advanced features that are only available in recently developed designs. As per Kopin’s strategic initiatives in this area, the displays are manufactured using a fabless approach in which Kopin relies on partner companies to perform silicon backplane fabrication and OLED deposition. We believe this strategy allows Kopin to remain agile, utilize unique performance capabilities and rapidly adapt to evolving technology developments in a highly cost-effective manner.

“We are extremely pleased with the progress we are making in establishing an additional production OLED supply chain to support Defense and Security applications for our products while also retaining our lower cost consumer supply chains,” stated Bill Maffucci, the Company’s Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. “Our existing supply chain allows us to supply OLED displays and display subassemblies to support customer development and system qualifications while we are completing our additional production capability. The results to-date not only validate that we are on-track to complete this transition in 2024, but they also confirm the outstanding performance of the Kopin OLED displays as market leading.”

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active-Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

