Kontron Presents Compact Motherboards With 13th Generation Intel® Core™ i Processors

German-made, high-performance motherboards for networked industrial real-time applications





ISMANING, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computer Technology (ECT), announces that all ATX, µATX and mITX motherboards supporting the 12th generation Intel® Core™ i processor series will soon receive a comprehensive BIOS update to 13th generation. Equipped with Intel’s Performance Hybrid Architecture, they offer a significant increase in performance with lower energy consumption. All boards belong to a product family with synergetic BIOS, uniform drivers and comprehensive tool set for customer-specific settings (default settings, thermal management, boot logo, etc.) and are “designed and made in Germany”. They are suitable for IoT applications in the fields of industry, medicine, kiosk, digital signage, POS/POI, video surveillance and casino gaming. They will be available from Q2/2023.

The compact Mini-ITX motherboards K3833-Q and K3832-Q are equipped with the powerful Intel® Q670E chipset, which offers extensive features such as vPro Manageability, Stable Image (SIPP) or RAID. They have Dual Intel® LAN interfaces incl. teaming as well as TSN and real-time support (TCC), a PCIe x16 Gen 5 expansion slot, USB 3.2 Gen2 interfaces, an M.2 Key-M and Key-E slot as well as two DIMM sockets for DDR5 memory.

The ATX motherboard K3851-R is based on the Intel® R680E chipset and is particularly suitable for applications with a high demand for PCIe expandability (also PCIe 5.0). Features include three network ports (2 x Intel® i225 and 1 x Intel® i219LM GbE vPRO controller incl. AMT & Teaming) and dual M.2 Key-M PCIe/NVMe SSD expansion slots.

The K3841-Q, K3842-Q & K3843-B µATX motherboards each have two M.2 connectors and an integrated Intel® TPM 2.0. All models support Intel 12th & 13th Gen Core i3/i5/i7/I9 processors with a maximum CPU TDP of 125W. The K3841-Q µATX motherboard has three LAN interfaces, including an Intel® 219LM GbEthernet controller with manageability features and two latest generation I225LM with 2.5 Gbit Ethernet ports. The K3842-Q µATX board, equipped with the Intel® Q670 chipset and up to two LANs, is particularly suitable for use in high-end desktop PCs or for semi-industrial applications. The K3843-B µATX board is equipped with the B660 chipset and has features such as cTDP, DDR5, four DisplayPorts and four PCIe Gen5 interfaces.

——————————————-

Further information:

A photograph in high resolution is provided here: https://profil-marketing.cloud/index.php/s/YWepoeMXXppk8g9

For more information please visit: https://www.kontron.com/en/products/boards-standard-form-factors/motherboards/c90377

Contacts

Global



Eleonore Arlart



Kontron Europe GmbH



Tel: +49 (0) 821 4086 274



eleonore.arlart@kontron.com