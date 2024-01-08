Komodo Health Collaborates With Robert Wood Johnson Foundation To Advance New Research on Diet and Health

New Research Grant Program Will Award Eight Grantees Access to Komodo’s Healthcare Map To Investigate Diet-Related Diseases Across the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Komodo Health, in collaboration with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) and Mathematica, today announces a new program that will fund innovative studies to explore the impact of diet-related diseases across the country. As part of this news, the Diet-Related Health (DRH) Research Program is launching a competitive call for proposals, seeking new research projects focused on the impact of diet on health to accelerate new strategies for improving nutrition, preventing childhood obesity, and advancing diet-related health equity in the U.S.





The DRH program will award eight grantees free access to real-world data derived from Komodo’s Healthcare Map, which captures the comprehensive medical, clinical, laboratory, and pharmaceutical encounters of more than 330 million patients. Eligible research projects will focus on topics that facilitate a deeper understanding of the prevalence of diet-related diagnoses such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, as well as treatment for diet-related conditions and barriers to nutrition equity.

“We look forward to seeing how some of our country’s most creative and visionary researchers will leverage Komodo’s real-world data to evolve our collective understanding of diet-related health and disease,” said Katherine Hempstead, Senior Policy Adviser, RWJF.

Komodo Health, RWJF, and Mathematica will host an informational webinar on January 22 at 1 p.m. ET for interested applicants. It will include an overview of the de-identified real-world data that will be available to grantees for analysis within Komodo’s Healthcare Map. The Healthcare Map is accessed exclusively through Komodo’s technology platform and is the industry’s most complete source for assessing disease incidence, understanding patterns and disparities in patient care, and identifying U.S. healthcare system trends and prescribing patterns.

“The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s mission to build a Culture of Health drives crucial conversations on some of the most complex health and policy issues facing our nation today, and we are thrilled to contribute to their work by opening up the Healthcare Map for real-world evidence research,” said Web Sun, President and Co-Founder, Komodo Health. “It’s always been Komodo’s goal to reduce the burden of disease, and we are proud to offer grantees a stronger evidence base that can better quantify the effects of diet on health.”

Recipients of the DRH Research Grant are encouraged to submit scientifically rigorous, solution-oriented proposals from investigators representing diverse and/or historically underrepresented disciplines and backgrounds. All applicants must be based in the U.S. or its territories.

The deadline for initial proposals is February 21, 2024, at 3 p.m. ET. Invitations for full proposals will be sent in mid-April; full proposals will be due May 29, 2024, at 3 p.m. ET. RWJF will make all final grant decisions. More information about this funding opportunity can be found on the Mathematica DRH webpage. Direct questions about the DRH program to the DRH team at DRH@mathematica-mpr.com.

About Komodo Health

Komodo Health is a technology platform company creating the new standard for real-world data and analytics by pairing the industry’s most complete view of patient encounters with enterprise software and machine learning that connects the dots between individual patient journeys and large-scale health outcomes. Across Life Sciences, payers, providers, and developers, Komodo helps its customers unearth patient-centric insights at scale — marrying clinical data with advanced algorithms and AI-powered software solutions to inform decision-making, close gaps in care, address disease burden, and help enterprises create a more cost-effective, value-driven healthcare system. For more information, visit Komodohealth.com.

About the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) is committed to improving health and health equity in the United States. In partnership with others, we are working to develop a Culture of Health rooted in equity that provides every individual with a fair and just opportunity to thrive, no matter who they are, where they live, or how much money they have.

