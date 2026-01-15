Komodo Health Appoints Amit Sangani to Chief Technology Officer

Seasoned AI Platform Leader from Meta to Drive Komodo’s AI-Native Technology Strategy

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Komodo Health, the leader in AI-powered healthcare intelligence, today announced the appointment of Amit Sangani as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Sangani will lead Komodo’s technology, engineering, and AI platform strategy as the company continues to scale Marmot™, its AI platform designed to help Life Sciences and healthcare organizations innovate faster and improve patient outcomes.

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Komodo as demand for AI-powered healthcare intelligence accelerates across the Life Sciences industry. Following the launch of Marmot, Komodo is deepening its investment in AI-native capabilities, requiring technology leadership that can balance architectural rigor with speed, scale, and enterprise-grade execution.

Sangani joins Komodo after 11 years at Meta, where he most recently led teams across the organization and worked with Meta’s Superintelligence Labs on large-scale AI systems. During his tenure, he oversaw core AI platforms including PyTorch and Llama and played a key role in operationalizing AI for enterprise and B2B use cases, helping bring advanced AI systems from research into real-world production at scale. His work focused on building developer-first platforms that enable organizations to more easily access, deploy, and integrate AI.

Prior to Meta, Sangani co-founded and served as CTO of MightyText, scaling the platform to more than 25 million monthly active users, and previously held engineering leadership roles at Google and Composite Software. He brings deep expertise across AI systems, platform engineering, and cloud infrastructure, along with a strong reputation for building high-performing global teams.

“Amit brings the exact combination of technical depth, platform leadership, and execution discipline we need as we double down on our AI-native future,” said Arif Nathoo, CEO and Co-Founder of Komodo Health. “His experience scaling foundational AI platforms and translating complex technology into production-ready systems makes him uniquely suited to lead Marmot’s next phase of growth and impact.”

As CTO, Sangani will be responsible for advancing Komodo’s AI platform architecture, increasing development velocity and accountability, and ensuring Marmot continues to meet enterprise customers where they work through robust APIs and integrations.

“I’m excited to join Komodo at a moment when AI has the potential to meaningfully improve healthcare decision-making,” said Sangani. “Komodo’s mission, data assets, and commitment to responsible AI create a powerful opportunity to deliver real-world impact at scale.”

About Komodo Health

Komodo Health is on a mission to reduce the global burden of disease by building foundational AI for how Life Sciences and healthcare organizations discover, develop, and deliver life-saving therapies. The company's healthcare-native AI platform Marmot, powered by its Healthcare Map®, eliminates slow, fragmented analyses to accelerate critical healthcare decisions across the product life cycle — from trial design to launch strategy to post-market evidence generation. For more information, visit www.komodohealth.com.

